Are you a SaaS startup? Here’s why you must sign up for the LetsVenture AWS Accelerator Program

India’s startup ecosystem has witnessed robust growth in the last few years, and the focus of companies on technologies such as SaaS (software-as-a-service) has only quickened this growth. In fact, a 2020 report shows there are more than 150 startups in the Indian SaaS space that have an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of over $1 million.





Upbeat numbers aside, there’s still an urgent need for several hundreds or thousands of SaaS startups for smooth delivery of services and e-governance. One of the key platforms to boost SaaS startups is through accelerators and other such programmes that will help them cement their firm and set the stage for successful funding.





The LetsVenture AWS SaaS Accelerator Program does just that. This 4-week-long intensive programme for startups seeks to bring on board the best minds in the segment and boost businesses. It is the perfect blend of a host of benefits including access to top mentors, industry specialists and a global network of investors to dish out the best results of growth acceleration and investment readiness.

What’s in it for you?

As part of the programme, early-stage startups can get guidance and support from mentors in market segmentation, sales and distribution, pricing strategies, fundraising and more. Following the programme, the startups will get an opportunity to pitch their ventures to investors for funding at their Demo Day on LetsIgnite with 100+ angels and VC funds.





Registered startups will also receive handholding from industry experts and veterans who have dealt with complex products and successful fund-raising pitches. LetsVenture plans to shortlist around 5-6 SaaS startups to pitch at its investor-only Demo Day on March 13.

What’s more?

Participating startups get tailored mentorship from experts in the areas of product-market fit, business model development, and the go-to market moves. The company’s vast network also gives participants direct access to a network of VCs and angel investors that look to park their funds in SaaS startups in India and around the world.





Historically, LetsVenture has observed good progress for those companies who have pitched at LetsIgnite and said they received substantial funding to kickstart or expand their businesses.





And, the size of such initiatives is not limited to just one programme or cohort. The company has flagged an earlier cohort called LetsVenture Bootcamp which was held in September-November 2020 with a keen focus on fundraising. Four startups participating in the bootcamp made it to YCombinator, Chiratae’s Innovator Program, Lightspeed’s Extreme Entrepreneur 2021. In fact, the SaaS accelerator programme is the second cohort under the LetsVenture ambit.

Last date for applications is Feb 5

The last day to apply for this exciting opportunity is February 5, 2021. The registration process will be followed with a shortlist announcement, first pitch round, announcements of finalists and will culminate with the kickoff of its cohort and set the stage for Demo Day for LetsIgnite.





The jury consists of marquee names from the ecosystem, including the likes of Rajesh Sawhney of GSF Accelerator, Angel Investor Archana Priyadarshini, Radhesh Kanumuri of Arka Venture Labs, Siddhartha Ahluwalia of 100X Entrepreneur, Arun Tadanki of Waveform Ventures. Meanwhile speakers and mentors under the programme include Pallav Nadhani of Charts.com, Saurabh Lahoti of Pentathlon Ventures, Vinod Muthukrishnan of CCBU (CIsco), Angel Investor Sunil Kumar, Boxx.ai CEO Ajay Kashyap, Clootrack CEO Shameel Abdulla and Walmart International’s Head of Payments Product Abhishek Poddar, among others.





The programme is now issuing a final call for all potential participants to apply until February 5 to be eligible for this cohort.





