SatSure, Bellatrix Aerospace sign MoU for establishing high-resolution satellite constellation

By Trisha Medhi|4th Feb 2021
SatSure and Bellatrix Aerospace plan to have the first satellite of the proposed constellation launched by December 2022.
AI-based software enterprise SatSure on Wednesday announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IP driven company Bellatrix Aerospace to help place its payloads in the Low Earth Orbit (LEO).


The missions will be supported by Bellatrix Aerospace's agile satellite platform currently under development, and powered by its unique hybrid propulsion technology. SatSure and Bellatrix Aerospace plan to have the first satellite of the proposed constellation launched by December 2022.


Founded in 2016, SatSure has its core business in enterprise AI-based software products and platforms, and has seen a surge in demand post COVID-19 for data insights and solutions based on high-resolution satellite imagery at affordable price points that helps in decision making across the aviation, banking, insurance, and transportation, sectors.


While Bellatrix Aerospace is an IP driven company and working on advanced spacecraft propulsion systems. It is currently expanding its business towards being a prime contractor for developing and operating unconventional satellite platforms for highly demanding mission requirements.


Speaking about the partnership, Prateep Basu, CEO and Co-founder at SatSure AG, said,

"This investment from our side is a natural step to providing timely and unique insights from space to our clients globally. Many breakthrough technologies will be demonstrated in the first mission, be it the hardware, software, or hardware-software integration. It is a hazardous mission, but then no innovation has ever been done without trial and errors."

Commenting on the same, Rohan Muralidhar, CEO of Bellatrix Aerospace, stated,

"We see great synergies with SatSure on this mission, which we believe will set new benchmarks for frugal innovation. With this constellation, SatSure's proven capabilities in satellite data processing and pipelines will be further augmented with the help of high-resolution real-time imagery."


"This is also a significant announcement for Bellatrix, as we will be working on more of such missions catering to very niche mission requirements," added Rohan.

Edited by Anju Narayanan

