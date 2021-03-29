Pune-based agritech startup Shivrai Technologies Pvt Ltd, which runs and owns enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform FarmERP, on Monday announced that the startup had secured second place in the Asia AgriTech Challenge, under ‘IT Innovation in support of VC supply-demand arrangements/marketing’ category organised by the Value Chain Capacity Network (VCB-N).





VCB-N provides professional advisory services and capacity building on value chain and market system development (VC&MSD) in Asia and the Pacific Region (APR).

Along with this, they have also been awarded a cash prize of $2,000. The jury board showcased some prestigious and prominent names such as the Department of Science and Technology - India, Helvetas Swiss Intercooperation, and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

Speaking on the new development, Sanjay Borkar, CEO and Co-Founder of FarmERP, said,

“It is an honour to be a part of the Asia AgriTech Challenge, and we are honoured to bag the second place. I want to thank the honourable jury, the participants as well as the finalists. I would also like to congratulate my entire team, without whose support, Santosh and I would never have been able to reach where we are today.”

Santosh Shinde, COO and Co-Founder of FarmERP commented, “In the last two decades, Sanjay and I have seen agriculture flourish and evolve with the help of technology, and this is what motivates us every single day to come up with new innovations and provide greater solutions to the agricultural stakeholders. Awards like the Asia AgriTech Challenge truly motivate and inspire solution-providers like us every day, and I would like to thank them whole-heartedly for that.”





Incepted in 1996, Shivrai Technologies was the brainchild of two young first-generation entrepreneurs, Sanjay Borkar and Santosh Shinde. Owing to their agricultural background, in the year 2001, they developed FarmERP, the first multilingual multimedia content (initially) for farmers in India, for Government agencies and grower associations. The platform has been deployed in over 25 countries.