Here’s how Amazon Smbhav Awards is recognizing business excellence and contributions to small business empowerment

The economic growth of India has been spearheaded by the excellence showcased by business across sizes and sectors. They are often driven to solve key problems, and bring new levels of convenience, efficiency and value at scale to their end-users through constant innovation. The Amazon Smbhav Awards aim to celebrate the spirit of such businesses and individuals that have excelled in recent years.





Given that about 60 million small businesses employ over 11 crore people, deliver over 45 percent of the country’s industrial output by value, and produce more than 40 percent of the country’s total exports, small businesses are a key component of India’s growth engine. Amazon Smbhav Awards also seeks to recognize the efforts of those who have worked towards empowering small businesses and thereby contributed towards building a self-reliant India.





If you know of or own a business that has showcased resilience and business excellence in the past year, click here to apply for Amazon Smbhav Awards.

Who can apply?

Applicants must have incorporated their business in India and should demonstrate the following in their performance:

Shown strong growth performance in sales and business profit over the recent years The nominees’ performance will also be evaluated on the basis of their knowledge, skills, competencies, and attributes towards creation of personal, social and economic well-being Businesses who have digitized by tech or innovation thereby contributed to making a self-reliant India Business excellence through top quality customer service, special initiatives for the environment or community at large, among others, are encouraged to apply

What to expect

Category: SMB Digitization

1. SMB of the Year

Awarded to: Achievers

This award recognizes home-grown digital SMBs that have displayed impressive top line-growth in revenue, profits and their customer base. It also showcases SMBs that are driving impact in the areas of grassroots education, healthcare, development of special cohorts, etc.





2.Emerging Digital SMB of the Year

Awarded to: Achievers

This award recognizes SMBs who have showcased promising growth, with respect to their product quality, customer acceptance and success.





3.Women Entrepreneur of the Year

Awarded to: Achievers

These awards recognize women entrepreneurs in India who have set up a successful business and are achieving significant growth. It also celebrates homegrown businesses that have successfully bridged the gender gap in their workforce and created an all-inclusive work culture.





4. Karigar SMB of the Year

Awarded to: Achievers

This award recognizes SMBs or entrepreneurs who have manufactured promising and successful authentic Indian handicrafts and handloom products.





5. Handicraft Enabler of the Year

Awarded to: Contributors

This award puts the spotlight on individuals or SMBs that have contributed to the success of the traditional handloom and handicraft industry in India.





6. Sustainable SMB of the Year

Awarded to: Contributors

This award recognizes homegrown SMBs that have implemented effective sustainable solutions and reduced their carbon footprint in the environment.

Category: Exports

7. Global Export Leader of the Year

Awarded to: Achievers

This award focuses on home-grown SMBs that have displayed excellence in exports and achieved significant growth. From exporting Made in India products or authentic Indian handicrafts crafts to promoting Geographic Indicators, it recognizes SMBs that have been able to achieve global coverage as well.

Category: Innovation

8. Innovator of the Year

Awarded to: Achievers

This award recognizes homegrown SMBs who have created the most innovative physical product and technology solution in the last one year.

Category: Skilling and job creation

9. SMB Employer of the Year

Awarded to: Contributors

This award puts the spotlight on organisations that have created employment opportunities for blue and white-collar roles in India in the past one year.

Category: All Round

10. Smbhav Award

Awarded to: Contributors

This award focuses on individuals or small businesses that have contributed to SMB digitization, enabling exports, upskilling or financial inclusion through their product or process innovation.

Category: Digital shopkeeper

11. Digitally Enabled Local Shop of the Year

Awarded to: Achievers

This award recognizes offline local shops who have reinvented themselves via digitization in recent years.





To nominate a business for any one or more of these categories of the Amazon Smbhav Awards 2021,

click here.