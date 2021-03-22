Lifescience incubator C-CAMP partners with PATH for the Primary Healthcare Tech Challenge

Bengaluru-based life science incubator Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) has partnered with a global non-profit PATH for its Primary Healthcare (PHC) Tech Challenge.





According to the official statement, the challenge is open to global innovators and is aimed at improving primary healthcare and health outcomes in India and other low-and middle-income countries.

Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, Social Alpha, Swasth, ACT, Stanford Byers Centre for Biodesign, and The Stanford Centre for Innovation in Global Health are also partners of this challenge.

“A large population in India and worldwide lacks efficient coverage of primary healthcare. Cutting-edge innovations have the potential to transform the primary healthcare landscape in India. As a part of our vision of bringing together academia, industry, and the startup ecosystem, Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platform is excited to partner with the PHC Tech Challenge and support innovations to reach scale,” Dr Taslimarif Saiyed, Director and CEO at C-CAMP said in a statement.

The PHC Tech Challenge is aimed at bringing out innovative medtech and digital health innovations from across the globe before the key stakeholders





“The programme seeks innovative medtech solutions, digital health innovations, cold chain systems, and frugal innovations that enable overall operationalisation of primary healthcare. Indian and global enterprises who have innovative products benchmarked at TR-8 or beyond can apply,” the official statement noted.





Prof K Vijayraghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India believes that the initiative is being launched at an opportune moment because medtech innovation is a constant need to solve challenges related to primary healthcare in India.





According to the official statement, the innovations selected under the programme will receive support from PATH and the partners for on-ground implementation. Support to the innovators will include refining operational plans, navigating the regulatory landscape, and understanding national and global market dynamics.





Apart from this, the selected solutions will also be showcased to key global and local stakeholders working in the space of primary health care such as governments, health agencies, donors, and development partners among others.





“Few current primary healthcare systems take advantage of innovation and technology. It’s time we reap their potential. PATH is pleased to host the PHC Tech Challenge to bridge the gaps in the adoption and scaling of innovations that would positively impact primary healthcare in India and beyond. This programme brings together diverse and complementary strengths of our partners in providing a balanced concoction of support tools to innovations at the brim of implementation,” said Mohammad Ameel, Head of Primary Health Care, Technology and Innovations at PATH India.





This innovation challenge is a part of PATH’s mission to make Universal Health Coverage 2030 a reality and is reimagining primary healthcare through a people-centred and innovation-driven approach.