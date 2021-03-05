These companies will bear cost of COVID-19 vaccine for their employees

After a year of turmoil, suffering, fear of the COVID-19 pandemic, people are now looking a hope to finally bring an end to the coronavirus crisis with vaccines being developed and approved across the world.

In India, the central government began the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16, 2021, making it one of the largest coronavirus vaccines drives in the world.





Public and private sector players have now come together to help educate people about vaccination and its importance. Along with the government, private players are also doing their part to encourage people to take their vaccines.





India’s second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive has now begun under which citizens between the age of 45 and 59 with comorbidities will be allowed to take the vaccine.





With this, several big-sized companies and IT giants have announced that they will be covering the vaccine costs of their employees.





Here is a list of companies that have announced to take care of the COVID-19 vaccination cost of their employees.

Reliance Industries

Urging their employees to get vaccines, Reliance Industries, in a letter to its employees, has said that it will cover their vaccination cost along with their spouses, parents, and children.





According to reports, in an email, the Chairperson and Founder of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani said, “Reliance will bear the full cost of vaccination for you, your spouse, your parents, and vaccine-eligible children. You and your family's safety and well-being is our responsibility. Mukesh and I truly believe that cherishing the health and happiness of our loved ones is what it means to be part of a family - the Reliance Family."

Accenture

Global IT-giant Accenture has also announced that it will cover the vaccination expenses of its employees who are enrolled under Accenture’s medical benefits plan.

At @Accenture, the health & safety of our people matters most. We will cover the cost of the COVID-19 vaccine, for our people and their dependents who are covered under our medical benefits program. @AccentureIndia @nasscom @debjani_ghosh_ #COVID19Vaccination — Rekha M Menon (@rekha_m_menon) March 3, 2021

Taking to Rekha M Menon, Chairperson, and Senior Managing Director, Accenture in India said that the global IT giant will be taking care of COVID-19 vaccine costs for its employees and their dependents eligible to take the vaccine.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

IT-leader TCS may also cover COVID-19 vaccine expenses for its employees, said a Moneycontrol report.





According to the report, the company supported end-to-end COVID-19 treatment of their employees and their families.





"Our employee well being program, TCS Cares, enabled emotional support to ensure holistic care. We remain committed to the well being and care of all our associates & their families and this will continue in the vaccination phase as well," TCS spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Infosys

Software giant Infosys is also reportedly looking to bear the COVID-19 vaccination cost for its employees and their immediate family.





According to reports, the company is looking to partner with healthcare providers for this. Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys revealed at the company will support their employees in getting vaccinated as per the approved timelines by the Indian government, reported Moneycontrol.

Apart from these giants, conglomerates such as Mahindra Group had announced in January that it will be taking care of vaccinating its employees.





According to reports, the State Bank of India has also announced that it will be reimbursing the vaccine cost of its employees and their immediate families upon submission of the receipt.