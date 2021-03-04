COVID-19 vaccine: precautions to be taken before and after the jab

By Team SS|4th Mar 2021
Over 1.63 crore Indians have already been inoculated, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Here are some precautions to be taken before and after taking the vaccination.
Since India rolled out the world's largest COVID-19 inoculation drive, more than 1.63 Indians have taken the jab. On March 1, the government announced the second phase of the drive where citizens who turn 60 or more on January 1, 2022  can register for the vaccination. People above the age of 45 with comorbidities are also eligible for the same.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the first dose of the vaccine on the same day from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, who shared an image of the same on Monday. Other ministers including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Electronics & Information Technology Minister R. S. Prasad and Health Minister of Kerala, K. K. Shailaja have already been administered the vaccine.


While both the vaccines, Covishield from Serum Institute of India, and Covaxin from Bharat Biotech, are safe, there have been a few cases with side effects. Also, it is still mandatory to continue wearing masks and practice hygiene protocols even after getting vaccinated.

Here are a few things to keep in mind before and after taking the vaccine:


  1. Any person with allergies to any specific medication should get clearance from their doctor. People with comorbidities must act only upon their doctor’s advice.
  2. Before taking the jab, it is necessary to eat well. Any routine medicines should be taken much before the vaccination is administered. However, do not take flu-specific medication ahead of the vaccination just to prevent symptoms.
  3. People who have been infected in the last 1.5 months, or those who have received blood plasma should not take the vaccination right now.
  4. Do not wait for one particular vaccine specifically just because you believe it is superior, as both vaccines meet FDA standards. Moreover, the second dose has to be of the same brand as the first dose.
  5. After receiving the vaccination, hygienic practices and safety precautions are still a must. Also, any allergic reactions to the vaccine must be notified at the clinic itself.
  6. Common side effects of the vaccine include fever, chills and fatigue, but that is no reason to panic, since they should vanish in a few days.


Once the vaccine is administered, note that the effect may or may not be immediate, as it will take a few days for the body cells to familiarise with the vaccination and build immunity. Hence, the chances of contracting the virus in that particular timeframe still exists. Social distancing, masks, and sanitisers should still be a part of the daily routine even once vaccinated.

