Practo launches 24x7 veterinary telemedicine and online consultation services for pets

By Shreya Ganguly|24th Mar 2021
Pet parents can now connect with licensed veterinarians via Practo mobile app and website for online consultations via video, audio, and text as a part of the new telemedicine service.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bengaluru-based telemedicine giant Practo has announced the launch of veterinary telemedicine services on its platform. As a part of these services, the company is partnering with licensed veterinarians across India to offer 24x7 online consultation services for pets


The service, which was launched as a pilot project last month, recorded two lakh search queries regarding diet management, medication for fleas and ticks, food allergies, and behavioural problems among pets.


According to Practo, they received queries from over 40 cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai. After receiving a massive response, the service has now been officially launched as a part of Practo’s telemedicine services.

Practo Founder

Shashank ND, Co-founder and CEO, Practo

ALSO READ

[The Turning Point] How Practo founder took lessons from his personal problems to start up in the healthcare space
“Our foray into virtual veterinary care aligns with our larger vision of improving access to quality healthcare. With many people taking care of pets for the first time during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, and several others anxious about visiting a clinic amid this pandemic, we want to enable them with a convenient yet reliable solution,” Siddhartha Nihalani, VP - Product of Practo said in a statement.

Pet parents can now connect with verified veterinarians via audio, video, or text anytime and anywhere via the mobile app or website. This will help pet parents get timely advice, allowing faster diagnosis of harmful ailments.

 

With over 20 million households with pets in India, this service will help people get medical attention for their pet children from the comfort of their homes, the company said.


Amid the COVID-19 pandemic related fears and work from home, this service will be able to help pet owners get the right and timely advice. 


Last year, as the lockdown was announced, many local vet care startups such as Pawshbox and Wiggles extended their services such as quick delivery of food and medical supply, as well as online consultation as many pet owners were concerned about their pets' immunity and grooming.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Govt hikes PF limit to Rs 5 lakh for earning tax-free interest

Demystified: The man who bought NFT art for $69.3 million is a Tamil immigrant Vignesh Sundaresan

New double mutant variant of the COVID-19 virus has been found in India: Health Ministry

[The Turning Point] Why this techie left his job at Mindtree and launched a startup from a small town in Madhya Pradesh

Daily Capsule
Why IvyCap’s 22X exit from Purplle could make startups a viable asset class
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

SMB Week: How OTT has changed the face of India’s media and entertainment industry

Swiggy to pay for COVID-19 vaccine of its over 2 lakh delivery staff

SMB Week: Here’s how SMBs in the manufacturing sector can find opportunity in change

No digital tax if goods, services sold via Indian arm of foreign ecommerce players

One year since COVID-19 lockdown: India still recovering from unemployment blow

Lockdown proved to be an inflection point for ecommerce in India: Online retailers

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter