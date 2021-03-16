Elon Musk is now the ‘Technoking of Tesla’

By Neelanjan Chakraborty|16th Mar 2021
Elon Musk also tweeted a song, which he claims he wants to sell as NFT but is yet to list it anywhere. It has garnered over 6.6 million views on Twitter.
Elon Musk sure does know how to grab eyeballs. In a regulatory filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Tesla said that its founder and CEO Elon Musk will now be known as the Technoking of Tesla.


The filing also added that Zach Kirkhorn will bear the title of ‘Master of Coin’ — a position made popular by the fantasy series Game of Thrones.

The regulatory filing revealed no further information about the new titles but added, “Elon and Zach will also maintain their respective positions as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.”

Both Elon and Zach have not given any details about the new titles. However, it is a good possibility that this is about Tesla’s purchase of Bitcoin worth $1.5 billion.


The billionaire-entrepreneur also recently tweeted a song that has since garnered over 6.6 million views on Twitter. He wrote, “I’m selling this song about NFTs as an NFT.”


NFTs have become one of the hottest trends this season, thanks to a recent auction at the Christie’s, which saw an album of images as NFTs sell for a record-breaking $69.3 million.

What are NFTs, the cryptographic tokens that are making the news

Elon Musk’s wild escapades on Twitter

Elon Musk’s wild escapades have often landed him in trouble. In 2018, Musk had to settle with the US SEC after he tweeted he would take Tesla private in a $72 billion transaction.


Following this, Musk and Tesla both had to pay a fine of $20 million to the SEC in a settlement. Recently, a Tesla investor sued Elon Musk and the company board, claiming that Musk’s erratic tweets violate the SEC settlement.

Elon Musk's SpaceX wins two $159M contracts from the US Pentagon
Last year in May, Musk had tweeted, “Tesla stock price is too high IMO,” when the company’s stock was making waves at the bourses.

This brought the share price tumbling, causing its market valuation to fall by $13 billion. However, the company’s stock has continued to do well, making it a top pick on Wall Street. It is trading at over 1100 price to earnings ratio (PE ratio), which helps in valuing a company that measures its current share price relative to its per-share earnings.

Edited by Suman Singh

