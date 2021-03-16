FM Nirmala Sitharaman discusses global economic outlook with US Treasury Secretary

By Press Trust of India|16th Mar 2021
In a series of tweets, the finance ministry said Nirmala Sitharaman and Janet Yellen agreed on economic and strategic collaboration at various multilateral fora, including the G20.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday discussed the global economic outlook and exchanged notes on issues of mutual interest with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

In a series of tweets, the finance ministry said both Sitharaman and Yellen agreed to work closely through common economic and strategic collaboration at various multilateral fora, including the G20.

"FM @nsitharaman and @USTreasury Secretary exchanged notes on economic issues of mutual interest and looked forward to meeting of #India-US Economic and Financial Partnership later this year," the ministry tweeted.


Sitharaman congratulated Yellen on the well-thought-out COVID-19 relief through the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, with particular focus on the working and middle class. They agreed to work closely through common economic and strategic collaboration in various multilateral fora, including the G20, it said.


"Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman had a fruitful discussion on global economic outlook with US Secretary of Treasury @JanetYellen virtually. Dr Yellen appreciated India's contribution to the world's vaccine efforts," Ministry of Finance said in a tweet.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has spoken over the phone with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. She appreciated India's role as a critical partner in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and discussed the global economic outlook.

ALSO READ

[YS Exclusive] Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on measures to revive and promote MSMEs, startups

This was Yellen's first call with Sitharaman after she became the first female Treasury Secretary of the United States in January this year.


During the call, she "conveyed her intention to collaborate closely to support a strong global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, fight inequality, and advance a bold climate agenda," the Department of Treasury said in a readout of the call on Monday. Yellen appreciated India's role as a critical partner in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.


"The Secretary looks forward to cooperating with Minister Sitharaman, both bilaterally and multilaterally, to address shared priorities," it said.

Edited by Teja Lele Desai

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

A day with Bhavish Aggarwal at Ola Electric's new facility, the world's largest factory for two-wheelers

[Funding alert] Edtech platform Leap Finance raises $17 M in Series B round led by Jungle Ventures

[Funding alert] Femtech startup Say Cheese raises seed round at Rs 10 Cr valuation

Elon Musk is now the ‘Technoking of Tesla’

Daily Capsule
Indian companies rush to list on the bourses
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Edtech platform Leap Finance raises $17 M in Series B round led by Jungle Ventures

Wealthtech firm CashRich acquires WealthApp MF distribution business in an all-cash deal

[Funding alert] YAP raises $10M in Series B round co-led by Flourish Ventures, Omidyar Network

[Funding alert] Fiat-to-crypto gateway Transak raises $660K in seed round, expands India focus

[Funding alert] Micro-insurance startup Bimaplan raises $500K from Titan Capital, Y Combinator, others

Elon Musk is now the ‘Technoking of Tesla’

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

19

Mar

MAESTRO: The Best Manager

Virtual

View Details