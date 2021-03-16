Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday discussed the global economic outlook and exchanged notes on issues of mutual interest with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

"Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman had a fruitful discussion on global economic outlook with US Secretary of Treasury @JanetYellen virtually. Dr Yellen appreciated India's contribution to the world's vaccine efforts," Ministry of Finance said in a tweet.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has spoken over the phone with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. She appreciated India's role as a critical partner in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and discussed the global economic outlook.

This was Yellen's first call with Sitharaman after she became the first female Treasury Secretary of the United States in January this year.





During the call, she "conveyed her intention to collaborate closely to support a strong global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, fight inequality, and advance a bold climate agenda," the Department of Treasury said in a readout of the call on Monday. Yellen appreciated India's role as a critical partner in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.





"The Secretary looks forward to cooperating with Minister Sitharaman, both bilaterally and multilaterally, to address shared priorities," it said.