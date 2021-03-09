Flipkart to bear the cost of COVID-19 vaccines for all its employees

Flipkart, India’s leading ecommerce marketplace, will bear the costs of COVID-19 vaccines for all its employees as the company joins a host of other corporates who rolled out similar initiatives.

An e-mail sent out to all the employees of Flipkart and Myntra from the Chief People Officer, Krishna Raghavan, which has been reviewed by YourStory said,

“I am happy to share that Flipkart Group has decided to cover 100 percent of the vaccination cost for all Flipkart and Myntra employees and three dependents."

The employees have the option of reimbursing the vaccination costs or get them free of charge at a partner hospital. They can also choose to participate in any future vaccination drive organised on campus or facilities at major locations.





The e-mail to the employees further read, “We anticipate the next phase of the vaccination drive to cover all citizens in addition to the current priority groups. While we wait for the government’s decision on the next phase….”





The entire exercise of taking the vaccine is voluntary for the employees, however, Flipkart has urged them to consider its benefits.





“You can avail of a day’s leave to manage the vaccination process. Additionally, you can avail of Covid special care leave to manage any symptoms post-vaccination,” the e-mail said.





Flipkart joins the growing list of other companies which have already announced their plans to vaccinate their employees as a preventive measure against the pandemic. These include companies such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Reliance, Capgemini, Accenture, Upgrad, RPG Group etc.





The current vaccination drive in the country is in its second phase where people above the age of 60 are on the priority list. This also includes people in the age group of 45-60 who have co-morbidities.





The two vaccines to combat COVID-19 that have been approved by the government are Covishield of Oxford/AstraZeneca, which is manufactured by Serum Institute of India, and Covaxin of Bharat Biotech.