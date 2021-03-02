Flipkart inducts new executive for supply chain operations

By Thimmaya Poojary|2nd Mar 2021
Flipkart has appointed former Unilever executive Hemang Badri as head of its supply chain operations and also reshuffled roles in other departments as it prepares for an IPO.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Flipkart, India’s leading ecommerce marketplace and majority-owned by Walmart, has announced the induction of a new management executive and changes in the operating structure of few departments.


Hemang Badri, a former global executive with Unilever, has been appointed as senior vice president for Flipkart’s supply chain operations. Following this induction, the company also announced that Amitesh Jha, who previously headed the supply chains of Flipkart and Myntra, taking up a new role. He will be taking up the role in the CDO (category design operations) and M3 (marketing, merchandising & monetisation) operations. In this role, he will be overseeing the consumables, softlines, and customer & marketing charters.

Flipkart Group CEO, Kalyan Krishnamurthy

Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy

ALSO READ

From fashion designing to e-tailing, how Flipkart helped this first-time entrepreneur find his true calling

These changes were announced by Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy in a mail sent to the employees.


Hemang Badri earlier served as the vice-president of worldwide planning, customer service, and Europe operational planning at Unilever.


Flipkart also announced the change in the role of Ranjith Boyanapalli, who heads the fintech and payments group, who will take up the additional charter of customer experience, the marketplace, and the Central Liquidation Team (CLT).

The mail from Kalyan said, “Under his (Ranjith) leadership, we have launched and scaled products like co-branded credit card and buy now, pay later, as we continue to focus on affordability and new-age fintech products.”

These changes are effective from March 1, 2021.


In December last year, Flipkart had certain board-level changes with the induction of the CEO, which are seen as a precursor for the company to go public. The new directors who joined the board include CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy; Keki Mistry, Vice Chairman and CEO of HDFC; Suresh Kumar, CTO and chief development officer of Walmart; and Leigh Hopkins, Executive VP of Strategy and Development for Walmart International.


This also led to the departure of two members who stepped down from the board. Rajesh Magow, founder and CEO of MakeMyTrip, took up the advisory role, and Rohit Bhagat became the chair of the PhonePe board.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Elon Musk's ultra-fast internet Starlink open for pre-booking in India. Here's everything you need to know about it

This Chennai-based startup builds unmanned ground vehicles for the Indian Army

52 countries, 13M+ acres, 4M+ farmers later, how two Jharkhand-born entrepreneurs are building a global agritech giant

[The Turning Point] Why these sisters decided to launch an ecommerce startup for Made in India brands

Daily Capsule
The state of the Indian startup ecosystem: looking back and forward
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

PM Modi says $82B being invested in ports, invites global firms to be part of India's growth trajectory

How Tharangini is keeping the handblock printing in fashion

How Shoba Hiremath is forging ahead with her range of safe and sustainable products for skin and hair needs

[Funding alert] Esports platform IGL raises $500K from Hungama and Hindustan Talkies

Instagram Live Room now allows up to 4 users. Here’s how to enable this new feature

India adds 40 billionaires in pandemic year; Adani, Ambani see rise in wealth: Hurun Global Rich List

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter