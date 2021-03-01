[Funding alert] Gurugram-based Virohan receives grants from Wadhwani Foundation, ACT Grants

By Shreya Ganguly|1st Mar 2021
According to Kunaal Dudeja, Co-founder of Virohan, this funding will be used to achieve its target of training one million people by 2025.
Gurugram-based health education startup Virohan receives an undisclosed amount of grants from the Wadhwani Foundation and ACT Grants.

Virohan

Image Credit: Virohan

According to the official statement, the startup said that the funds will be utilised to achieve its vision to educate over one million people.

In a statement, Kunaal Dudeja, CEO and Co-founder, said, “Virohan’s vision is to educate over one million students by 2025, through its best-in-class, blended learning platform. The grant from Wadhwani is an important step in fulfilling that vision.”

Founded in 2018 by Kunaal Dudeja, Nalin Saluja, and Archit Jayaswal, the health education startup is aimed at providing trained allied healthcare practitioners (AHPs) such as OT technicians, medical lab technicians, and X-ray technicians, among others.


According to the startup, it is working to close the gap between industry demand and the skills of the workforce in the healthcare segment.


“Currently there is a significant demand-supply gap of healthcare workers and the need is expected to grow exponentially over the next decade. We are proud and excited to support Virohan in its endeavour to improve the healthcare ecosystem. It is a new age healthcare education company which has built an advanced tech stack and an asset-light model to improve outcomes,” said Ratna Mehta, EVP, Wadhwani Catalyst Fund.


Prior to this, Virohan had also raised $2.8 million across Seed and Series A funding rounds in August 2020.


In an earlier interaction with YourStory, Kunaal had revealed that the startup has trained a total of 5,000 students to date. It also has an OEM partnership with GE Healthcare and has over 650 hospital partners including Fortis Escorts, BLK Hospital, SRL Labs, Metro Hospital, Park Hospitals to identify and provide specific training needs for paramedics.


Last year in April, Virohan had launched a curriculum to train qualified healthcare professionals to manage COVID-19 patients. It has trained over 1,500 students under this curriculum to date.


“Virohan is slated to register almost a doubling of students enrolled from 1,100 students a year to 2,000 students a year till date,” the co-founder claimed.

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

