[Funding alert] Northern Arc raises $10M in ECB financing from Calvert Impact Capital

By Sujata Sangwan|10th Mar 2021
The Chennai-based digital debt platform will use the funds to support the growth and liquidity needs of its institutional partners as well as lend to small businesses and individuals.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Chennai-based digital debt platform Northern Arc Capital has raised $10 million in debt from US-based Calvert Impact Capital via External Commercial Borrowing (ECB). 

 

According to the company, this is Calvert Impact Capital’s largest debt investment in India so far. Northern Arc will deploy the funds towards on-lending to financial institutions as well as lending directly to retail customers and to mid-market corporates.

 

Bama Balakrishnan, Chief Operating Officer of Northern Arc, said, 

“The partnership with Calvert Impact Capital is long-term and multi-dimensional, helping both organisations achieve common goals across impact and growth. These include aiding small businesses and promoting gender equity, a cause that is strongly endorsed by both organisations. The facility’s longer duration will expand Northern Arc’s ability to fund MSMEs and households.”
Bama Balakrishnan, Chief Operating Officer of Northern Arc

Bama Balakrishnan, Chief Operating Officer, Northern Arc

ALSO READ

[Funding alert] Northern Arc raises $50M debt from US DFC

Underbanked customers, including low-income households and small businesses to whom credit has dried up over the last few months due to the pandemic, will be a key beneficiary of the proceeds, the firm said. These borrowers will be served both directly by Northern Arc as well as through on-lending to partner institutions.


Similarly, high-quality Non-Bank Financial Corporations (NBFCs), early-stage businesses, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that have strong business models but are facing liquidity crunch will also benefit from this financing.

“Northern Arc has been instrumental in strengthening Indian debt capital markets to the benefit of organisations serving underbanked populations. Today, more than ever, these companies and their clients benefit from access to a diversity of funding sources and the relationship-based approach of the Northern Arc model. As an investor, we benefit from leveraging the market and credit expertise of the Northern Arc team as we put capital to work for impact in India,” added Daniel Ford, Investment Officer, Calvert Impact Capital.

Northern Arc Capital Limited (formerly known as IFMR Capital Finance Limited) is a non-banking finance company that provides access to debt for under-banked individuals and businesses in India. Through a combination of capital, products, and partnerships, Northern Arc and its subsidiaries have created a platform that connects millions of borrowers to mainstream debt investors.


Since its inception, it has enabled over $12 billion of financing to over 200 partner organisations through 140 reputed domestic and global investors.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

A day with Bhavish Aggarwal at Ola Electric's new facility, the world's largest factory for two-wheelers

Big bonanza: How BharatPe gave 80x returns to small-town investors of Venture Catalysts group

Paytm teams up with Ola, others, to apply for RBI's digital payments umbrella entity

Bengaluru-based Vidal Health acquires rival Vipul Medcorp, eyes business expansion

Daily Capsule
How this interior design startup is making the most of work from home
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

PUBG Mobile 1.3 patch update released: All you need to know

Top-100 brands risk losing $ 223B in brand value on data breach: Report

Electric vehicle financing industry to be worth Rs 3.7 lakh Cr by 2030: Report

Ronaldo bashed by fans after Juventus’ shocking exit from Champions League

Bengaluru-based Vidal Health acquires rival Vipul Medcorp, eyes business expansion

Google doodle pays tribute to Udupi Ramachandra Rao – India’s Satellite Man