[Funding alert] OZiva raises $12M Series B investment by Eight Road Ventures, F-Prime Capital, and Matrix Partners

﻿Oziva﻿, the plant-based nutrition brand, has raised $12 million Series B funding led by ﻿Eight Roads Ventures﻿, with participation from F-Prime Capital and existing investor ﻿Matrix Partners India﻿. The funding will be used to build out the team, enter new product categories, and build out its technology platform to provide more value-added services.

OZiva Founders, Aarti and Mihir

“At OZiva, what drives us day in and day out is the quest to empower 100 million+ lives to be healthier and better. As a company, we have just started, and there is a lot more to accomplish in the years to come. Both Mihir and I are extremely thankful to our customers, team and existing investors for believing in us. Today, we are excited to partner with Eight Roads Ventures in the journey ahead. We will continue to focus on growing our portfolio of clean, plant-based products, expanding into newer categories while also further investing in our technology and R&D efforts”, said Aarti Gill, Co-founder, OZiva.

Founded in 2016 by Aarti and Mihir Gadani, the startup provides plant-based products to empower individuals to become healthier. The products are divided across women’s health, skin, hair, men’s health and general wellness, developed using natural, plant-based ingredients. It claims to combine modern science and technology with the goodness of Ayurvedic herbs to enable holistic living.

Ashish Venkataramani, Principal, Eight Roads Ventures India, added, “We have closely tracked the large yet under-penetrated consumer health category, looking for companies with the focus and capabilities to disrupt the sector. OZiva’s product leadership and technology-first approach around content and community set it apart from others in the market. We’re excited to partner with Aarti, Mihir and the team to further build India’s leading digital-first consumer health company.”

The startup has a standardised set of guidelines for the clean label market in India. The company stated in February 2021 that it became India's first certified clean nutrition brand by the US-based Clean Label Project for ensuring top purity standards across its product portfolio.

Sanjot Malhi, Director, Matrix India, commented, “We’re privileged to have been early partners with Aarti and Mihir on this spectacular growth journey. Their focus on building a product with the highest quality and cleanest ingredients has positioned OZiva as the category leader in the plant-based nutrition space in India. We welcome Eight Roads Ventures to the partnership, and look forward to the next phase of growth!”

In addition to products, OZiva also provides its customers with access to personalised diet and fitness consultations, nutritional and fitness content, and community-based events through its technology platform. This tech-enabled ecosystem is at the core of the company’s vision to build a highly motivated health and fitness community.