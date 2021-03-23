[Funding alert] Delhi-based Jeevam Health raises $150K from Y Combinator

Healthtech startup Jeevam Health, which targets the telemedicine space for autoimmune and metabolic health issues in India, on Tuesday announced it has raised $150,000 from Y Combinator in a pre-seed round.





Founded amid the pandemic in 2020 by Piyush Vishwakarma, Kamran Alam, and Anish Musa MD, the Delhi-based startup aims to change the perception of chronic healthcare treatment in India by utilising advanced diagnostics and functional medicine treatment.

"We are targeting the 200 million Indians suffering from chronic health conditions like autoimmune and metabolic issues," said Piyush, CEO of Jeevam Health. "Unlike conventional doctors, who prescribe medication to suppress or manage the symptoms, Jeevam doctors use nutritional biochemistry, advanced diagnostics, and digital tools to identify the root cause of patient disease and aim to cure the root cause."

He said that getting backed by Y Combinator reinforces the startup's vision to transform primary healthcare in India. "Lifelong medication is not the only solution. We need to find the real problem of any dysfunction in our body and solve it naturally. Funding will be a boost to bring awareness to the masses."

Representational Image

The startup aims to combine the latest technology with the ancient wisdom of using food-as-medicine to provide holistic care to people with chronic health issues.





"The latest seed funding from Y Combinator will help the startup to create treatment protocols for complicated autoimmune conditions such as Hashimoto Thyroiditis, psoriasis, and multiple sclerosis," said Kamran, CTO of Jeevam. "The team is working to build the software stack to analyse thousands of biomarkers using functional medicine concepts and seek patterns in the patient's health conditions. The software will assist the functional medicine doctors in finding the root cause of diseases with less effort with an increasing number of handled cases."





Anish, who serves as CMO, said: "Apart from providing holistic functional treatment, the startup uses advanced diagnostics, tracks patient's symptoms, offers high-quality supplements, and uses food-as-medicine to treat the root cause of the patient's disease. Jeevam Nutrition experts provide personalised nutrition plans to its patients, which sets them apart from the rest of the industry players. In the last six months, the startup has reached out to and is assisting several hundred patients."