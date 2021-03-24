[Funding alert] Pune martech startup ExtraaEdge raises $1M in pre-Series A round led by Pentathlon Ventures

By Trisha Medhi|24th Mar 2021
Pune-based martech startup ExtraaEdge will use the funds to double down on product capabilities to power admission teams and look at a wider global expansion.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

ExtraaEdge, a Pune-based martech startup focussed on the education sector, on Wednesday said it has raised $1 million in a pre-Series A round from Pentathlon Ventures. The round also saw participation from 9Unicorns, Indian Angel Network, Faad Network, and DevX Innovation.


Existing investors Sprout Venture Partners and TiE Pune Angels, and prominent angels, including Monish Darda (Co-founder and CTO, Icertis), Manasij Ganguly (ex-CEO, Threadsol), and Aditya Somani (ex-Premji Invest) also participated in the round.


Founded in 2015 by Abhishek Ballabh and Sushil Mundada, ExtraaEdge is a vertical SaaS martech startup in the education marketing industry that helps increase, manage, and predict the education sector's admissions via leveraging its full-stack revenue assurance platform and CRM software. It also helps automate their entire sales and leads processes.

ExtraaEdge Founders(L:R) Sushil Mundada, Abhishek Ballabh

ExtraaEdge Co-Founders(L:R) Sushil Mundada, Abhishek Ballabh

ALSO READ

[Funding alert] Pune-based SaaS startup ExtraaEdge raises $700k in Pre-series A round from Sprout Venture Partners, others

Speaking about the new development, Abhishek Ballabh, Co-founder, ExtraaEdge, said,

“Education institutes and other important stakeholders of the ecosystem are on the lookout for a technology stack to run their admissions process seamlessly... ExtraaEdge is building that stack via leveraging machine learning and new-age marketing automation to make admission predictable. We currently enable the 225+ education brands to digitally acquire the next thousands of Gen - Z and millennial students."

"This fund-raise will help us cement our category leadership as the leading admission technology player in the Indian market, double down on product capabilities to power admission teams, and look at a wider global expansion,” added Abhishek.


Commenting on the investment, Sandeep Chawda, Partner, Pentathlon Ventures, stated,


"Technological disruption has brought education institutes face-to-face with Digital Darwinism. As institutes evolve to survive, we are seeing a shift in how they leverage marketing automation and predictive analytics to acquire customers. This is a billion-dollar opportunity that ExtraaEdge is capturing at an impressive rate. Their team and product exhibit a DNA of scale, proven by a solid client base and consistent ARR growth despite the pandemic."


Adding to this, Apoorv Ranjan Sharma, Co-founder and Managing Director, 9Unicorns, said,


"ExtraaEdge's ability to use data analytics to drive client acquisition and streamline the admission process makes them well-equipped to disrupt India’s education market, valued at $1.5 billion. The startup’s innovative approach will be the recipient of countless positive feedbacks from the burgeoning education industry, and we are thrilled to be their partner on this journey.” 

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Govt hikes PF limit to Rs 5 lakh for earning tax-free interest

Demystified: The man who bought NFT art for $69.3 million is a Tamil immigrant Vignesh Sundaresan

Practo launches 24x7 veterinary telemedicine and online consultation services for pets

New double mutant variant of the COVID-19 virus has been found in India: Health Ministry

Daily Capsule
Why IvyCap’s 22X exit from Purplle could make startups a viable asset class
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Practo launches 24x7 veterinary telemedicine and online consultation services for pets

SMB Week: How OTT has changed the face of India’s media and entertainment industry

Swiggy to pay for COVID-19 vaccine of its over 2 lakh delivery staff

SMB Week: Here’s how SMBs in the manufacturing sector can find opportunity in change

No digital tax if goods, services sold via Indian arm of foreign ecommerce players

One year since COVID-19 lockdown: India still recovering from unemployment blow

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter