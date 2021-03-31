[Funding alert] Healthtech startup HealthPlix raises $13.5M in Series B round led by Lightspeed

Bengaluru-based healthtech startup HealthPlix on Wednesday announced that it has raised $13.5 million as part of the ongoing Series B funding round led by Lightspeed Ventures. Earlier, in June 2020, the startup had raised $6 million in its Series B round led by JSW Ventures.





Existing investors including JSW Ventures, Kalaari Capital, and Chiratae Ventures also participated in this round.

According to the press release, HealthPlix will use the fresh funds to grow 5x by expanding the doctor base in existing geographies, adding new towns and medical specialities, and bolstering its team and product.

Commenting on the investment, Vaibhav Agrawal, Partner at Lightspeed, and a former physician, added,





“What sets HealthPlix apart is its doctor-first B2B approach. Doctors are the most influential decision-makers in healthcare. We believe whichever platform wins their trust will have the sole right to orchestrate the entire $88 billion of healthcare spend. The impact is very clear — improved health outcomes for patients, better practices for doctors, 10x better Insights for pharma and med device companies, and superior underwriting capability for insurers.”

Co-Founders of Healthplix, Prasad Basavraj, Sandeep Gudibanda and Raghuraj Sunder Raju.

Founded in 2016 by Raghuraj Sunder Raju, Prasad Basavaraj, and Sandeep Gudibanda, HealthPlix provides clinical software for doctors. It has developed an Electronic Medical Record (EMR) software, providing Clinical Decision Support (CDS) to doctors and helping them generate e-prescriptions under 30 seconds.





According to the startup, over $1.1 billion of prescription and diagnostic spend originates on HealthPlix annually. Growing at 10 percent MoM, HealthPlix allows doctors to interact with patients, hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical/equipment manufacturers, and insurers, seamlessly.





Speaking about the new development, serial entrepreneur Sandeep Gudibanda, also the Co-founder and CEO of HealthPlix, shared,

“Doctors are at the core of healthcare delivery, and at the core of a doctor’s day is his interaction with the patient. These few minutes matter most. It is in this precious interaction that health decisions get made, diagnostic tests get prescribed, pharmaceutical brands get chosen, surgical procedures get planned, and hospital referrals get made. This interaction is the moment of truth, where $88 billion of annual healthcare spend is decided. And in this moment of truth, the ONLY solution that doctors turn to for assistance is HealthPlix.”

Further adding, Raghuraj Sunder Raju, Co-founder of HealthPlix, mentioned,





“We are doubling down our efforts to help doctors provide in-person or remote consultation to their patients using the same digital platform seamlessly. Doctors using HealthPlix save time and get a unified view of their patient’s disease journey which aids their treatment decisions. These benefits have made HealthPlix the trusted choice among doctors.”