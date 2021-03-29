[Funding alert] B2B rental startup Settlrs raises undisclosed amount in pre-Series A round

Bengaluru-based B2B rental company Settlrs on Monday announced that it has raised an undisclosed amount in pre-Series A round from MaGEHold Pte. Ltd., Singapore; and other angel investors.

According to the official statement released by the company, the startup plans to use the fresh funds to build the tech platform, expand geographically, and onboard more vendors to the same.

Founded by Gaurav Ranebennur and Nishanth Janadri in 2018, Settlrs, with a portfolio of furniture, home appliances, and computing devices, helps companies move from an asset-heavy capEx model to an asset-lite opEx model.





Speaking on the new development, Gaurav Ranebennur stated,

“We believe renting is still in its nascent stage in the country and there is a big market for expansion. Renting gives flexibility to customers to use as they wish and then upgrade to a newer product. These funds will enable us to expand geographically and add more vendors to the current platform being built as the market is still very unorganised.”

The Settlrs team

"We are now marching towards building the top platform of choice for all vendors (large or small) looking to efficiently manage their inventory and leverage the efficient discovery of optimal price vs market demand curve through us via our B2B rentals business," added Gaurav.





Commenting on the investment, Bowie Lau, MD, MaGEHold Pte. Ltd., Singapore added,

“As our first foray investing into India, we are super excited to become part of the Settlrs story and look forward to actively supporting their growth and expansion plans in Asia and beyond. From a chance encounter at NSRCEL, IIM Bangalore, last year to becoming investors on board this year, we have been able to strike up remarkable chemistry with the team over the course of last year despite COVID disruptions."

"We have no doubt that this extraordinary team, with their mature founders, have tremendous potential to soar to the next level as they have the right ingredients (innovative asset-leasing business model) at the right place (India) at the right time (now),” said Bowie.