IBM gets Cloud Service Provider empanelment from MeitY

By Press Trust of India|3rd Mar 2021
The company had recently announced a significant investment in its hybrid cloud strategy with the launch of 'IBM Cloud Satellite' that would allow clients to deploy cloud services securely across public and private cloud.
IBM on Tuesday said it has achieved full Cloud Service Provider empanelment from the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) that will enable the tech major to work with public sector companies and government agencies.


"...a key milestone for IBM Cloud one that reiterates our commitment to supporting the Government's vision of Digital India. IBM has achieved the full Cloud Service Provider empanelment from India's MeitY," IBM India Managing Director Sandip Patel said.

He added that the empanelment will enable Indian public sector - government agencies at the central and state level, and public sector undertakings across sectors, to tap into the industry's most secure and open cloud platform to drive innovation and growth.


Patel noted that after the uncertainty of the past year, CEOs are focusing on organisational agility as a top priority as they look to respond quickly and pivot without losing momentum.


Technology not only enables this agility but is central to enabling a hybrid workforce, driving operational efficiency, ensuring resilience, and enhancing customer engagement, he added.

"Early this week, we announced a significant investment in IBM's hybrid cloud strategy, with the launch of IBM Cloud Satellite - a unifying layer of cloud services available across all locations to offer businesses high levels of control over critical data delivered via IBM Cloud, regardless of where their data resides," he said.
Patel added that IBM Cloud Satellite extends secure and open IBM Cloud services to any environment where data is being collected, processed, or shared, thereby helping clients across multiple industries, especially in highly regulated industries such as telco, financial services, healthcare, and government.


"We are committed to India's growth journey. The launch of IBM Cloud Satellite and IBM Cloud accreditation enables us to further strengthen our collaboration with organisations and the government/public sector to bring the power of exponential technologies like Cloud and AI to further the next big technology evolution in India," he said.


Patel said IBM has been a long-standing partner in India's tech-powered transformation journey over the years.


He cited the examples of IBM infrastructure being underlying architecture for 11 out of the 13 public sector banks, collaboration with Ministry of Education and Niti Aayog on samShiksha, Watson Decision Platform for Agriculture supporting farmers in Karnataka, and STEM programs across 10 states in India and AI curriculum in 160 CBSE schools accessed by over 12,000 students.

