[Jobs Roundup] Work with debt resolution platform Credgenics with these openings

Debt resolution SaaS platform Credgenics — which aims to solve India’s over $200 billion bad debt problem — was co-founded in 2018 by IIT-Delhi alumni Rishabh Goel and Anand Agrawal, and lawyer Mayank Khera.





At present, Credgenics is working with 32 NBFCs, fintechs, and seven Indian banks. These include Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Clix Capital, Shubh Loans, LoanTap, Udaan, etc. It helps them streamline their recovery section with a blend of data-driven technology and legal solutions.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Credgenics witnessed a surge in inbound queries for digital solutions — 4X the normal collections as anticipated by several banks.

It has a team size of over 80 members. Its legal team has six in-house lawyers, including Mayank, and collaborates with over 2,200 lawyers.





Recently, the SaaS-based platform announced to increase its headcount by 100 skilled professionals, intending to take the headcount to over 200 by the second quarter of this financial year.

Credgenics Founding Team

If you want to be a part of Credgenics growth story, these job openings may be for you:

Product Manager (Analytics)

Experience required: 3+ years

Credgenics is looking for an enthusiastic Product Manager to take end-to-end ownership of envisioning and building fintech solutions for its partner banks and NBFCs.





In this role, the candidate will be responsible for leveraging analytics to determine the best course of action for product development and growth. They will require to manage the product lifecycle while working closely with the engineering team and partner clients to bring product features from inception to the end-user.





The role also requires working with the design team to create the best user experience.





DevOps Engineer (AWS/Kubernetes)

Experience required: 2-5 years

In this role, the DevOps Engineer will need to manage AWS services and day-to-day cloud operations while working closely with the development and QA team. They also need to ensure a smooth deployment process and devise new tools and technologies to achieve automation of most of the components.





The candidate is expected to strengthen the infrastructure in terms of reliability (configuring HA, etc.), security (cloud network management, VPC, etc.), and scalability (configuring clusters, load balancers, etc.) and having expert knowledge on AWS EC2, S3, RDS, Cloudfront, and other AWS offered services and products.

Front-end (ReactJS) Developer

Experience required: 2+ years

Credgenics is looking for a coding expert with a flair for creativity and innovation. The role requires building scalable and low-latency web-based application platforms and well-designed and efficient reusable systems that can be shared across the web and mobile applications.





The candidate must participate in code reviews, design reviews, SCRUM ceremonies, and troubleshoot to ensure uptime for live systems, write unit tests, and adhere to quality standards as defined in the organisation.





Customer Success Manager (Client onboarding)

Experience required: 3 years

This role requires a candidate to work as a trusted advisor for the company’s clients, leading them through all the phases of the product implementation.





The candidate must own the client journey from onboarding to adoption, renewal, and growth. They should deliver and measure the ROI for each account, and manage the product implementation in terms of milestones with resource and programme tracking while managing risks and escalations.





They also need to collaborate with internal stakeholders across operations, sales, engineering, and product to ensure all queries are addressed promptly, and conduct engagement and training activities such as webinars, product demonstrations, etc.





React Native Developer

Experience required: 2+ years

Credgenics is looking for a React Native developer who is passionate about developing next-generation Android applications.

This role requires building user-friendly Android apps on react native platform, converting designs to mobile applications, taking complete ownership of the apps and changing various elements/technologies as per business needs, ensuring performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.

Finance and Accounts Executive

Experience required: 2-3 years

This role needs a candidate who would be responsible for financial reporting, payables management, taxation and statutory compliance, ensuring proper accounting and reporting.





The candidate must ensure timely and accurate recording and processing of vendor invoices, expense reports, maintaining and generating accurate accounting records, support for entries to ledger, and account reconciliations for various general ledger accounts.





They also need to independently handle Income Tax, GST, VAT, FBT, and Secretarial matters, assist in the external and internal audit of the company’s financial statements, and preparation of financial statements and supporting schedules.





Talent Sourcer (Technology)

Experience required: 1-3 years

The startup is looking for a Talent Sourcer to proactively identify and build a talent pipeline for the company’s technology and product teams.





The candidate must be able to hire for technology and product roles to support fast-paced business growth, utilise Boolean search methodology to identify candidate profiles for niche technology roles, leverage all sourcing channels, including LinkedIn, Recruiter, and Naukri.





They also need to proactively connect with top talent and reduce time to hire, ensure exceptional candidate experience throughout the interview process, and prioritise efforts for diversity and inclusion sourcing.





