[Jobs Roundup] Work with logistics major Ecom Express with these positions

On Tuesday, Ecom Express — a Gurugram-based tech-enabled end-to-end logistics solutions provider to the Indian ecommerce industry, had announced fundraising of $20 million from CDC Group — the UK Government’s development finance institution and impact investor in South Asia and Africa.





The startup said in a release that CDC Group's latest commitment will support Ecom Express to create 8,000 new jobs in addition to an initial target of 15,000 roles — prioritising employing women for jobs at delivery centres, fulfilment centres, and warehouses across the nation.

“This fresh infusion of capital will enable us to further strengthen our network, infrastructure, operations, and technological prowess while assuring support to our next levels of growth. We are looking at a development-led impact, which includes strengthening our sustainability initiatives, job creation, and diversity,” added T A Krishnan, Co-founder and CEO, Ecom Express.

Launched in 2012, Ecom Express has its presence in all 29 states of the country, and operates in over 2,650 towns across 27,000+ PIN-codes in India. Through this deep reach strategy, the company has the capability to deliver to over 1.2 billion people.

Ecom Express recently invested $11 million (about Rs 80.6 crore) in Bangladesh's largest third-party ecommerce logistics (3PL) firm — Paperfly, and marked its entry outside India

Ecom Express had achieved a turnover of Rs 1,254 crore for FY20, as per the company’s annual financial statement, and its losses were recorded at Rs 313.52 crore during the period.





If you want to be a part of Ecom Express's growth story, these job openings may be for you:

Regional Manager/Sr Manager - Security (Mumbai)

Experience - 8 to 12 years

In this role, the Regional Manager/Sr Manager - Security will be responsible for ensuring security policy, business continuity plan, loss prevention, and security procedures as issued from time to time. It requires identifying security initiatives and standards with an aim to safeguard people, property, business interest, and profitability.





The incumbent will also have to maintain relationships with state and local law enforcement, and other related government agencies, and conduct audits to make the operation system robust.

Lead Network Engineering (Gurugram)

Experience - 2-5 years

In this position, the incumbent will have to manage a small team of industrial engineers to – a) arrive at optimal mid-mile and milk run design for supply chain network on a continuous basis; b) advise on correct facility location (first-mile/hubs/last-mile) basis historic trend and business projections; c) and take decisions to improve network speed and reliability, and optimise transit times. The candidate should have relevant work experience in Supply Chain Design, Network Engineering, and Transit Time Optimisation.

Java Developer (Gurugram)

Experience - 3+ years

In this role, the candidate must develop information systems by studying operations; designing, developing, and installing software solutions; supports and develops software teams. They should have a good understanding and exposure to working on Java 8, Spring, Hibernate, and Rest API. They should also have relevant experience in building SOA-based web applications J2EE.





Associate Data Scientist (Gurugram)

Experience - 1-3 years

As an Associate Data Scientist working on artificial intelligence (AI) projects, the candidate will be responsible for creating programs and algorithms that enable machines to take actions without being directed. They should have experience in AI solution development and/or integration.

Lead HR Digitalisation (Gurugram)

Experience - 8+ years

The incumbent will build and manage HRIS capable of handling a huge headcount. They will be required to proactively identify opportunities for HR automation, integration, and validation, as well as identify and implement new HR IT solutions in line with best practices and organisational needs.

