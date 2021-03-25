Navi General Insurance launches ‘2-Minute Online Health Insurance’

The Bengaluru-based insurance company has launched a ‘2-Minute’ online retail health insurance product, Navi Health.





Customers can buy the health insurance policy presently via the Navi Health Insurance App available on Play Store by completing a quick online process that takes just two minutes and the policy is theirs. The product presently offers health insurance cover ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 1 crore for individuals and families.





Navi Health Insurance provides you and your family a health insurance cover without the hassle of hiring an agent or any paperwork. The policy provides more than 20 benefits including bearing charges of in-patient hospitalisation, pre and post-hospitalisation expenses, hospitalisation due to COVID-19, all day-care procedures, road ambulance service, treatment of vector-borne disease and optional critical illness, apart from maternity and newborn coverage.





Claims can be initiated by simply calling up the helpline, with most cashless claims being approved within 20 minutes. Navi Health Insurance has an industry-leading Claim Settlement Ratio of 97 percent for health claims as on February 28, 2021 and a network of 10,000+ cashless hospitals across 400+ locations in India.

“With our health insurance offering, our objective is to radically simplify health insurance for individuals and families. From purchasing a paperless policy within minutes via the app, to easily understandable but comprehensive policies, to hassle-free claims settlement, Navi Health aims to completely change customers’ perception that buying and availing health insurance is complex and cumbersome. With more and more people preferring digital channels for all their needs, we believe our online health insurance product offering transparent benefits, speed, simplicity and convenience will be well received by customers,” says Ramchandra Pandit, MD & CEO, Navi General Insurance.

Customers can make any number of claims in a year subject to the upper limit of the insured sum they’ve opted for. Customers can also get reimbursed for any treatment they have availed in any non-empaneled hospital in India and their claims will be settled within four hours depending on the formalities required to be completed. The plan offers lifetime renewal of policy without having to undergo a medical check-up for each renewal, unless the customer wishes to enhance the sum insured. Under the policy, the sum insured is automatically reimbursed once it’s exhausted in each policy year. All processes are completely online without involving any agents.





The product also offers an ‘Extra Care’ cover, which entails an in-built additional sum insured of Rs 20,000 for hospitalisation due to dengue, malaria, swine flu and other listed vector-borne diseases, without impacting the base sum insured.

About Navi General Insurance

Navi General Insurance is a wholly owned subsidiary of Navi Technologies. The company was incorporated on July 5, 2016 and started its business operations in November 2017. It has more than 1.1 million customers as on December 31, 2020 and offers a variety of health, motor, property, commercial and gadget insurance solutions.





Navi General Insurance inspires complete trust, assuring customers that it has their best interest at heart. In an industry where security is key, their product offerings and claims processes are fully transparent.





Overall, Navi General Insurance provides customers with a sense of empowerment that comes with financial independence through a wide range of well-priced products and a seamless user experience.