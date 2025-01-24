Blackstone, a global leader in investment and infrastructure, has announced its foray into the data centre ecosystem with the establishment of a cutting-edge 150 MW data centre facility in Hyderabad with an investment of Rs 4,500 crore.

A MoU to this effect was signed between the Telangana government and Blackstone Lumina (Data Centre arm of Blackstone) along with JCK Infra, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, a government release said.

Designed to cater to hyperscale clients, the facility will support AI-driven applications, cloud services, and large-scale data processing, fostering innovation in the global digital ecosystem, it said.

Blackstone Lumina (the data centre arm of Blackstone) and JCK Group will collaborate with one of the world’s leading cloud infrastructure providers, bringing significant foreign investment to the state and positioning Telangana as a preferred destination for global enterprises, the release added.

Earlier this month, ﻿Microsoft﻿ CEO Satya Nadella unveiled the company’s plans to invest $3 billion in cloud and AI infrastructure in India.

"I am excited to announce the single largest expansion we have ever done in India by putting $3 billion additional dollars to expand our Azure capacity," Nadella said at the Microsoft AI Tour held in BIEC, Bengaluru.

The tech giant signed an (MoU) with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) under the IndiaAI Mission. This collaboration focuses on accelerating AI development and adoption while promoting an inclusive and ethical AI ecosystem.

Microsoft is also set to support the IndiaAI Mission Datasets platform by contributing to data collection, generating synthetic data, and collaborating with partners such as AI4Bharat. Under this collaboration, the two entities will create Centres of Excellence and AI Productivity Labs to promote inclusive growth.

