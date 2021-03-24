New double mutant variant of the COVID-19 virus has been found in India: Health Ministry

By Shreya Ganguly|24th Mar 2021
According to the official statement, samples from Maharashtra has revealed some mutations which do not match with the previously catalogued variants of concern (VOCs)
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Amid rising number of coronavirus cases in India, the health ministry informed that a new double mutant variant has been found in the country. 

COVID-19 vaccine

Representational Image

ALSO READ

Vaccine for all above 45 years of age from April 1: Government

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG), a group of 10 national laboratories established by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, have been responsible for carrying out genomic sequencing and analysis of circulating COVID-19 viruses.


INSACOG’s analysis on samples from Maharashtra has revealed some mutations which do not match with the previously catalogued variants of concerns (VOCs).

"The analysis of samples from Maharashtra has revealed that compared to December 2020, there has been an increase in the fraction of samples with the E484Q and L452R mutations.  Such mutations confer immune escape and increased infectivity. These mutations have been found in about 15-20% of samples and do not match any previously catalogued VOCs,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry added that the variants have been categorised as VOCs and will need the same epidemiological and public health response including increased testing, comprehensive tracking of close contacts, prompt isolation of positive cases, and treatment as per the National Treatment Protocol.


However, the ministry also revealed that the VOCs and the new variant have not been detected in sufficient numbers to explain the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases in some states.


“Genomic sequencing and epidemiological studies are continuing to further analyse the situation,” the statement noted.


The ministry also informed that 771 VOCs have been detected in a total of 10,787 positive samples shared by States/UTs since INSACOG  initiated its work. This includes 736 positive samples for viruses of the UK lineage, 34 positive samples for South African lineage, and one positive sample of the Brazilian lineage. 


Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with chief ministers over the rising coronavirus cases, the Union Cabinet recently announced all people above 45 years of age, even without any comorbidities, are entitled to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Edited by Anju Narayanan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Govt hikes PF limit to Rs 5 lakh for earning tax-free interest

Demystified: The man who bought NFT art for $69.3 million is a Tamil immigrant Vignesh Sundaresan

Practo launches 24x7 veterinary telemedicine and online consultation services for pets

[The Turning Point] Why this techie left his job at Mindtree and launched a startup from a small town in Madhya Pradesh

Daily Capsule
Why IvyCap’s 22X exit from Purplle could make startups a viable asset class
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Practo launches 24x7 veterinary telemedicine and online consultation services for pets

SMB Week: How OTT has changed the face of India’s media and entertainment industry

Swiggy to pay for COVID-19 vaccine of its over 2 lakh delivery staff

SMB Week: Here’s how SMBs in the manufacturing sector can find opportunity in change

No digital tax if goods, services sold via Indian arm of foreign ecommerce players

One year since COVID-19 lockdown: India still recovering from unemployment blow

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter