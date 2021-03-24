No digital tax if goods, services sold via Indian arm of foreign ecommerce players

By Press Trust of India|24th Mar 2021
The digital tax introduced in April 2020, applies only to non-resident companies with annual revenues in excess of Rs 2 crore, and covers online sales of goods and services to Indians.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

In a bid to provide a level-playing field, the government has decided not to levy 2 percent digital service tax if goods and services are sold through Indian arm of foreign ecommerce players.

The amendment to Finance Bill 2021 clarifies that offshore ecommerce platforms don't have to pay 2 percent equalisation levy if they have permanent establishment or they pay any income tax here.

However, foreign companies who are not paying any tax will have to pay.


The digital tax introduced in April 2020, applies only to non-resident companies with annual revenues in excess of Rs 2 crore, and covers online sales of goods and services to Indians.

"Through the government amendment... I intend to clarify that this equalisation levy is not applicable on consideration for goods which are owned by Indian residents," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said why replying to a debate Finance Bill 2021 in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

ALSO READ

FM Nirmala Sitharaman discusses global economic outlook with US Treasury Secretary

Pointing out that this government is in favour of digital transactions, she said, "we will never do anything to undermine it. But yet, equalisation levy is a tax which has been imposed to give level playing field between Indian businesses who pay tax in India and foreign ecommerce companies who do business in India but do not pay any income tax here."

The equalisation levy became a contentious issue after the US termed it discriminatory against American firms.

Defending its stand, India had said that the objective of the levy is to provide greater clarity, certainty and predictability in respect of characterisation of payments for digital services and consequent tax liabilities to all stakeholders, so as to minimise costs of compliance and administration as also tax disputes in these matters.


The equalisation levy is seen as an additional safeguard against BEPS (Base Erosion and Profit Shifting) and loss of revenue in India due to activities of the ecommerce operators operating in the country.


The concept of equalisation levy in India emerged as a result of the deliberations of the OECD Base Erosion and Profit Shifting Project, which crystallised in the BEPS Project report.

Edited by Anju Narayanan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Govt hikes PF limit to Rs 5 lakh for earning tax-free interest

Demystified: The man who bought NFT art for $69.3 million is a Tamil immigrant Vignesh Sundaresan

Practo launches 24x7 veterinary telemedicine and online consultation services for pets

New double mutant variant of the COVID-19 virus has been found in India: Health Ministry

Daily Capsule
Why IvyCap’s 22X exit from Purplle could make startups a viable asset class
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Practo launches 24x7 veterinary telemedicine and online consultation services for pets

SMB Week: How OTT has changed the face of India’s media and entertainment industry

Swiggy to pay for COVID-19 vaccine of its over 2 lakh delivery staff

SMB Week: Here’s how SMBs in the manufacturing sector can find opportunity in change

One year since COVID-19 lockdown: India still recovering from unemployment blow

Lockdown proved to be an inflection point for ecommerce in India: Online retailers

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter