[Funding alert] Retail tech startup Shoopy raises $250,000

Delhi NCR-based retail tech startup for Indian SMBs, Shoopy, has raised $250,000 in seed funding from US-based Campanile Investments LLC and Delhi-based investment firm Redcliffe Capital.





The startup will be using the capital to accelerate its scale, its platform, and to come up with newer products.





Shoopy is co-founded by IIT-Roorkee alumni Amit Kumar and Indar Kriplani. The platform provides SMB owners to help take their businesses digital and increase/grow their revenues. The startup is on a mission to give local/small retailers across India the ‘tech advantage’ in a bid to help them compete with the country’s online ecommerce giants, and to simplify the digital transformation journey for a diverse range of SMBs.





Their early investors include AjitPai – PaiPaipal Ventures, Ambuj Chaudhary – Campanile Investments LLC, Dheeraj Jain - R Redcliffe Capital, Nitin Passi – Lotus Herbals, Manjoj Mehta – MTC Group and Sunil Kumar Sighvi – South Handlooms.





"We are also ramping up our team and planning to launch more products and functionalities for our target audience. The SMB sector in India has been mostly unorganised and deprived of technology so far, and we at Shoopy are constantly striving to change the scenario by ensuring that the best, easy-to-use and most-affordable technology solution is available to each and every SMB in India,” said Amit Kumar.





According to Indar Kriplani, “At a time like this, we at Shoopy are bridging the gap in the market by offering a state-of-the-art, full-stack solution dedicated to small and mid-size businesses, thereby taking care of all their diverse needs/requirements when it comes to digitisation of their businesses.”

Shoopy founders

Shoopy has already developed a loyal customer base of 40,000 plus retailers and SMB owners pan-India, who are depending on Shoopy’s mobile app as the core system to manage and run their online business.