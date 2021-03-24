[Funding alert] Rockstud Capital invests in AI-driven content assistant Instoried

Instoried, a deep-tech and AI-based content intelligence platform, has raised an undisclosed amount from Rockstud Capital.





Instoried was founded in 2019 by Sharmin Ali. Sutanshu Raj later joined as the CTO. The company has raised $1.5 million so far from investors including SOSV, Artesian Investments, Mumbai Angels, 9Unicorns, Venture Catalysts, Jain Angel Network, London-based JPIN, and a US-based VC in their earlier round.





Instoried helps enterprises and individuals create emotionally engaging content thereby improving ROI. The funds will be used to reach out to newer geographies for their existing tool as well as the recently launched tool for individuals (B2C).

Sharmin Ali, Founder, Instoried

Instoried’s tool helps brands create an emotional connect with customers by identifying the emotional quotient of the content and giving customised recommendations, thereby boosting engagement and increasing content productivity, all in real-time using AI.





Sharmin Ali, Founder and CEO of Instoried, said:

"I am happy to associate with Rockstud and am looking forward to building a great company together. We will be using the funds to market our product globally as we recently went B2C. Exciting times lie ahead of us as we are exponentially growing in the US market."

Instoried has built web apps and APIs to help integrate the tool onto any platform and it sells licenses of the tool. The company has over 30 enterprise customers across the globe.





Commenting on the investment, Abhishek Agarwal, Managing Partner at Rockstud Capital, said, "Today, there is so much content that is pushed to consumers that as a brand, it becomes difficult to know the impact it has had on their mind. With Instoried's proprietary AI-based tool, brands are now able to better gauge the emotional quotient of their content even before it is published and hence are able to be more effective in their communication.”





Instoried recently launched Content Emotional Intelligence tool for individual content creators to curate their content pieces, be it a social media post, an email or blog, to make it suit the ideal tone and emotion of their target audience. The total addressable market for content enhancement platforms is said to be $300 billion.





The platform helps content writers in the SMEs, ecommerce, FMCG, and other verticals to optimise emotions in their marketing content.