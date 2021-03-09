School to startup to SVP: The 21-year-journey of an MMT intern

By Kanishk Singh & Suman Singh|9th Mar 2021
Jasmeet Singh hadn't even reached adulthood when he joined MakeMyTrip — a little known travel booking company back then — as an intern in 2000.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

It's never too early to start up. 


Jasmeet Singh hadn't even reached adulthood when he joined MakeMyTrip  — a little known travel booking company back then — as an intern in 2000. 

MMT Jasmeet Singh

Despite pressures from his family to earn a college education, Jasmeet didn't give up, and went on to work long nights as a database operator at MMT.  Soon, he would find himself taking up leadership roles at the firm, which became one of India’s earliest internet majors. Twenty-one years later, Jasmeet now serves as the Senior Vice President of MMT, and — along the way — has built his dream house, and bought his dream car (a BMW 3 Series M Sport). 

makemytrip listing

Jassi was part of the group that attended MakeMytrip's Nasdaq-listing ceremony in New York City.

MakeMyTrip Founder Deep Kalra often says that the company is not enamoured by just degrees. Jasmeet Singh has been a great example of that.


The Interview

With climate change becoming a critical conversation globally, the need to switch to renewable sources of energy is becoming more imperative by the day. Sumant Sinha, Chairman and MD of ReNew Energy — one of India's largest cleantech startups — shares insights on the changing paradigm of energy, and how India is taking strides towards achieving its renewable energy goals.


Editor’s Pick: Techie Tuesday

For Sathvik Vishwanath, just being well-versed with technology was never enough; he always wanted to know more about its business implications and use cases. Having had an interest in computers early on, he learnt to build websites, develop programmes, and even work on popular games like Second Life. By 2013, as blockchain and cryptocurrency started gaining attention in the West, Sathvik —  a natural early adopter — jumped onto the bandwagon to set up Unocoin — a bitcoin exchange. Read more.

Techie Tuesday - Sathvik Vishwanath

Sathvik Vishwanath

Startup Spotlight

Grahaa Space is developing nanosatellites to stream high-resolution videos


Last year, India opened up the space sector to private players to meet the rising demand for space-based applications. Founded in 2018, Grahaa Space is involved in designing and developing a cluster of earth-observation nanosatellites that can be programmed to stream near real-time, high-resolution videos. Read more.

Grahaa Space Snapshot

Illustration: YS Design

News & Updates



  • Zerodha recorded Rs 442.4 crore in standalone profit for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, helped by a massive jump in users and trading volumes on its platform. Zerodha counted 3.14 million users on its platform as of January 31, 2021, according to the NSE.




Before you go, stay inspired with… 

kiran mazumdar, founder, biocon limited
“I believe the greatest lesson this pandemic has taught everyone, even the sceptics, is that scientific discovery is crucial to human flourishing.”

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairman, Biocon Ltd 


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

A day with Bhavish Aggarwal at Ola Electric's new facility, the world's largest factory for two-wheelers

Hostel startup Zostel claims victory in 3-year battle, but OYO denies claim

Women's day: Swiggy attempts to change 'desi masala' narrative to spices, and not objectionable images of women

[Funding Alert] Edtech startup Quizizz raises $12.5M in Series-A round led by Eight Roads Ventures

Daily Capsule
School to startup to SVP: The 21-year-journey of an MMT intern
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Ola's founding member Pranay Jivrajka exits the company

[Funding alert] Insurtech platform Turtlemint closes $46M Series D round with funds from Jungle Ventures

[Funding alert] Gurugram logistics startup Ecom Express raises $20M from CDC Group

[Funding Alert] Edtech startup Quizizz raises $12.5M in Series-A round led by Eight Roads Ventures

[Funding Alert] Nazara-backed NODWIN Gaming raises Rs 164 Cr from PUBG developer Krafton

Employee engagement and innovation: COVID-19 resilience tips from Karthik Rajagopal, COO, Manipal Health Enterprises

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter