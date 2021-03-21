Snapdeal’s Kunal Bahl talks of overcoming obstacles

By Suman Singh|21st Mar 2021
Growing up, Kunal was inspired by his grandfather, a military man, and may have learnt a thing or two about tiding over obstacles from him.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Kunal Bahl, the Co-founder and CEO of Snapdeal, is counted among the pioneers of ecommerce in India. The 37-year-old’s journey has been an inspirational one, yet filled with many obstacles.  


Growing up, Kunal was inspired by his grandfather, a military man, and may have learnt a thing or two about tiding over obstacles from him. 


Despite failing to secure an IIT rank in 2001 — “I remember I just went and played cricket for two-three hours that day,” he recalls — Kunal managed to find his entrepreneurial streak, and went on to build Snapdeal as one of the earliest successes in India’s startup ecosystem. 

Kunal Bahl

In a freewheeling chat with Tarun Davda of Matrix Partners, Kunal talks about his education in the US, moving on from failures, and finally launching Snapdeal — a platform with 200 million listings across 600 product categories. And the rest, as they say, is history. Read more


You can listen to the Matrix Moments podcast here.


The Interview

‘See us. Hear us.’ is a powerful movement enabled by WhatsApp that champions for women’s visibility and voices by providing them tools to go past whatever stands in their way of success and growth. 


As part of this initiative, YourStory recently held an insightful panel discussion featuring Neha Bagaria, Founder and CEO, JobsForHer; Shweta Rajpal Kohli of Sequoia Capital, and Deepthi Ravula, CEO of We Hub, to discuss the need for women to champion each other, the shifting paradigm of workplaces, and the role of tech in enabling women entrepreneurs. Watch the video.


Editor’s Pick: Prime Ventures Partners Podcast

In this episode of the Prime Ventures Podcast, Vivek Sunder, Chief Operating Officer at Swiggy, shares valuable insights on startup hiring and understanding evolving customer behaviour. 


In a conversation with Sanjay Swami, Managing Partner, Prime Venture Partners, he says that the combination of both right and left brain is vital even though the current approach is more focussed on the left-brain. Read more.

Swiggy Vivek Sunder

Startup Spotlight

How SaaS startup Profit.co is demystifying OKR in the modern era


In 2018, Bastin Gerald constantly heard friends, who worked in large tech companies, struggling to simplify Objectives and Key Results (OKR) practices — a collaborative goal-setting protocol for companies, teams, and individuals. A practitioner himself, he began working on Profit.co — a SaaS platform that helps enterprises adopt the OKR methodology and measure outcomes. The startup has since built a base of over 1,100 customers, up from 900 in 2019. It clocks 10 users per customer, on average. Read more

Profit

Bastin

News & Updates


  • Overseas education platform Leap, which runs Leap Finance and Leap Scholar, raised $17 million in Series B funding led by Jungle Ventures, along with Sequoia Capital India and Owl Ventures. It will use the funds to expand its product portfolio, strengthen its team across business and technological functions, and more.





Before you go, stay inspired with… 

Postman Abhinav Astana

Postman Founder & CEO Abhinav Asthana

"Be as close as possible to customers if you are an entrepreneur and be ready for successive stages of growth by having many solutions for your ecosystem."

Abhinav Asthana, Founder and CEO, Postman﻿


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Demystified: The man who bought NFT art for $69.3 million is a Tamil immigrant Vignesh Sundaresan

[The Turning Point] How a medical emergency pushed this 18-year-old entrepreneur to launch a co-living startup

10K investors, 500 channel partners: How this proptech startup is disrupting India’s fractional real estate market

Netflix, Prime Video, or HotStar? This fintech startup lets you watch what you want with subscription-sharing

Daily Capsule
Snapdeal’s Kunal Bahl talks of overcoming obstacles
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Demystified: The man who bought NFT art for $69.3 million is a Tamil immigrant Vignesh Sundaresan

Tradition and technology: how these entrepreneurs are monetising Indian culture and crafts

[YS Learn] How Kochi-based startup Kerala Banana Chips started its fundraising journey with 100X.VC

Seven recently launched VC funds aimed at boosting tech startups in India

Building for Bharat: How these entrepreneurs from Bihar built a startup to help people overcome language barriers

Swiggy’s Vivek Sunder on understanding evolving customer behaviour and hiring CXOs in Indian startups