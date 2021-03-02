Qoohoo raises seed funding of $800K from a consortium of angel investors

Social platform Qoohoo that allows creators to build engaging communities has raised seed funding of $800,000 from a consortium of investors. Co-founder Vimal Singh Rathore shared the funding announcement on a Twitter thread on Tuesday.





The Bengaluru-based startup is backed by investors such as Alvin Tse (country manager of Xiaomi Indonesia); Gaurav Munjal (founder of Unacademy), Hugo Amsellem (investor in Creator Economy), and others.

Vimal and Aseem Gupta started Qoohoo in 2020 with an aim to empower creators to launch their communities swiftly with immersive engagement and fast content creation.





“The journey started by recognising a big problem back in March 2020 when my brother’s entire music academy shifted online and the series of problems and possibilities it brought in,” says Vimal.





Vimal had earlier founded edtech startup Coursavy in 2019. In just 18 months of launch, Coursavy claimed to have registered more than 70,000 students, with more than 70 percent of daily targets and course completion rates.





After bootstrapping successfully and profitably, Coursavy got acquired by Unacademy in September 2020 to scale the model of engagement, learning outcomes, and discipline to millions of students.