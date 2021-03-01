Tarvinder Singh wakes up each day expecting great things to happen

"When I was 12, my dream was to become a fighter pilot," says Tarvinder Singh, who grew up in Punjab while enjoying a fun and energetic culture and the delicious butter chicken that the state is so famous for.





Fifteen years ago, when he was fed up with his corporate job, he took the plunge into entrepreneurship. Launched 10 years ago, his venture Technocrats Horizons Compusoft Pvt Ltd provides software development solutions and digital marketing services. "I was not able to express my creativity in a corporate setting, so I resigned and decided that I won't work for anyone anymore."





He says his greatest achievement is that he's able to inspire people, which is the very reason that motivated him to become an entrepreneur. "The way I'm able to provide solutions for others’ problems and mentor my team inspires me a lot." When Tarvinder started out, his first mentor and also his role model told him that he should work smartly rather than just working hard. He says that it’s the best advice that he’s gotten in his life.

Nicknamed Sonu, Tarvinder is an avid reader and is currently reading The 1-Page Marketing Plan: Get New Customers, Make More Money, And Stand Out From The Crowd by Allan Dib. "If there was a fire at my house, without thinking twice, the only thing I would grab and run out with is my book collection," he says.





He prefers coffee over tea and is a morning person. He looks forward to Sundays, which he refers to as 'Cricket Day'. "Every morning, what motivates me to wake up is the feeling that I'm going to achieve something great today or that something great is waiting for me, so I will be able to gain more knowledge,” he says.





If Tarvinder got the chance to have dinner with any four famous personalities, his guest list would comprise Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, Brad Bitt and Scarlett Johansson, who he says is a fine actress. "I love her acting as Black Widow." In his free time, he plays cricket, engages in physical fitness activities and listens to Sufi music, generally from Satinder Sartaaj.





A movie that best describes his life right now is the 2015 biographical drama, Steve Jobs. Success, according to him, is when you feel your life has delivered the purpose it was created for.





He describes Xcelerator Ludhiana as an inspirational programme and his message to future entrepreneurs is, "Be cool and just do whatever you like." In 2021, Tarvinder looks forward to launching his own products, while visiting the Gold Coast in Australia is also on his bucket list.

