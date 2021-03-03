Twitter rolling out Spaces for Android users

Microblogging platform Twitter is rolling out Spaces - an audio chat feature - to select Android users globally, including India.





Twitter had been testing the Clubhouse-like feature for iPhone users previously.

With the feature being made available on Android, more users will be able to access the feature, especially in a market like India that is dominated by Android devices.

"Android folks, our beta is growing! Starting today you will be able to join and talk in any Space. Soon you'll be able to create your own but we're still working out some things. Keep your eyes out for live Spaces above your home tl," a tweet on Twitter's Spaces page said.





Twitter has about 1.75 crore users in India.

Recently, Clubhouse, an invite-only platform - currently available for iOS users only - has been gaining popularity. The platform allows users to engage in voice chats rather than text messages and reports suggest that the app has crossed 10 million downloads globally.





Last week, Twitter had announced a subscription feature on its platform.





Called Super Follows, the product mimics the likes of Substack and Patreon, and charges a monthly fee of $4.99 for tweets and other additional content such as access to community groups, newsletters, and super follower badges indicating support.

Super Follows is primarily targeted at content creators and publishers, and lets their fans directly pay for what they consume.

Besides Super Follows, Twitter announced a Facebook Groups-like Communities feature that will let users create, discover, and join micro-communities based on their interests, whether it is cats, music, plants or something else. Twitter is also said to be exploring a tipping option, details of which will be shared "in the coming months".





In an analyst keynote, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey admitted that the company had not been "innovative" enough compared to some of its competitors.

Twitter wants to correct that by increasing the "development velocity" of new features that "directly drive either mDAUs (monetisable daily active users) or revenue". It wants to grow its mDAUs by 20 percent or more until 2023, to reach 315 million mDAUs.





(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)