Winning stories of women headlined The MAKERS Conference, India 2021

By Kanishk Singh & Suman Singh|13th Mar 2021
On the first day of the inaugural The MAKERS Conference, India 2021, inspiring women leaders from all walks of life congregated to discuss and deliberate on ways to accelerate gender equality in India.
On the first day of the inaugural The MAKERS Conference, India 2021, inspiring women leaders from all walks of life congregated to discuss and deliberate on ways to accelerate gender equality in India. 


The day was kickstarted by Verizon Media CEO Guru Gowrappan’s speech on driving action and change through dialogue. This was followed by Verizon Media CTO Rathi Murthy’s inspiring keynote address.

Guru Gowrappan - Verizon

Guru Gowrappan, CEO, Verizon Media

Shradha Sharma, CEO and Founder, YourStory Media went on to share her inspiring entrepreneurship journey, and called for opening up "the playground" for women. “The access to the playground is so difficult. So once you’re in the playground - Just. Stay. Put. In. The. Playground!,” she told women.  

Makers conference - Shradha & Nikhil

NASSCOM President Debjani Ghosh emphasised on the importance of inclusion and diversity in entrepreneurship circles and the VC ecosystem. She underscored the urgent need to democratise networks and access for women’s entrepreneurial dreams to take flight in India. 

Kristina-Makers

Kristiana Carlet Stagno, VP, International Sales at Verizon Media

And that was not all. The day also saw panel discussions and talks on leadership in women, the unique challenges faced by women entrepreneurs, and sharing of roles and responsibilities among genders, narrowing the investment disparity, and more. 


Day Two of The MAKERS Conference, India 2021 is upon us. We have lined up inspiring talks on reimagining the role of women in society, Indian women in sport on the global arena, and conversations with stellar women entrepreneurs leading high-growth businesses today.  

Lori-Verizon

Also, do not miss out on the inspiring talks by transgender activist Akkai Padmashali, SUGAR Cosmetics CEO Vineeta Singh, Bollywood filmmaker Alankrita Srivastava, and reputed actor Rasika Dugal.


Check out the complete lineup of speakers here.


Join us on Day 2 with a FREE limited-access experience pass to attend The MAKERS Conference, India 2021 virtually.


The Interview

As per the World Bank, the female labour force participation in India has gone down from 30 percent in 1990 to 20 percent in 2019. But with work from home becoming the new normal, it has the potential to add 11 billion women to the workforce. Farmizen's Gitanjali Rajamani, Limeroad CEO Suchi Mukherjee, Malika Sadani of The Moms Co, BabyChakra CEO Naiyya Saggi, and Chumbak Design's Shubhra Chadda discuss how remote working could shape gender equality at workplaces.

Editor’s Pick: The Turning Point

As children, brothers (and now serial entrepreneurs) Sumit Suneja and Siddharth Suneja would always receive imported gifts, courtesy their parents’ international trips. Their parents would vouch for the quality and variety of those products. Later in life, the brothers would go on to start a company with the goal of building a homegrown, quality and trustworthy children’s brand. Rabitat, which launched in 2019, offers internationally certified products for children up to the age of six years. Read more.

tp rabitat

Startup Spotlight

Edtech startup SuperCubs is helping parents home-school their pre-school children


With schools shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many educational institutions were forced to switch to online learning. However, many students, especially kindergartners, have been greatly impacted by the sudden disruption in learning. To make the process easier, Dr Vivek Sinhar launched SuperCubs International in June 2020. The startup offers domain-specific activities and an international-level curriculum for young students delivered via online videos. Read more.

Supercubs snapshot

Illustration: YS Design

News & Updates





Before you go, stay inspired with… 

Nivruti Rai
“Dress as colourful as you want, be the way you want, but don’t ever bring your gender to work. Your actions and your work — not your gender — should and will do the talking.”

Nivruti Rai, Country Head, Intel India


