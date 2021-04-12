Samunnati acquires FPO-centric agri supply chain platform Kamatan

Samunnati, an agri value chain enabler, on Monday announced the acquisition of farmer-centric agri supply chain platform, Kamatan.





Recognising the impact a technology-led approach to agriculture can create, Samunnati has acquired Kamatan to bring the last-mile benefits of digitalisation to FPOs and agri enterprises.





Further, Kamatan’s expertise in agricultural institution building, farming best practices, farmer collectives, distribution, logistics and technology coupled with Samunnati’s holistic solutions approach through Aggregation, Market Linkages and Advisory services (AMLA) is expected to help agri value chains operate at a higher equilibrium.

With this partnership, Samunnati and Kamatan hope to enhance their combined market linkage outreach to Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), small traders, farmer aggregators, and agri SMEs - helping them connect to corporate buyers and drive higher farmer income, stated the companies.

This integration of the two organisations is expected to accelerate Samunnati’s journey towards becoming a full spectrum agri solutions service provider, thus consolidating its leadership position in the space.

Commenting on the acquisition, Anilkumar SG, Founder and CEO, Samunnati, said,

“We are impressed with the rapid growth momentum Kamatan Farms has witnessed. They have built efficient supply chains for all farm produce, leveraging technology to reduce wastage and inefficiencies, while linking producers and bulk buyers in a seamless, transparent, and value-driven relationship."

This has a strong correlation with Samunnati’s work with FPOs on the supply side and agri enterprises on the demand side across 20 states in India. We look forward to bringing the benefits of our joint synergies to FPOs and agri enterprises across the nation,” he added.





Founded in 2014, Chennai-based Samunnati is a specialised agri value chain solutions provider that offers customised financial, co-financial, and non-financial solutions to farmer producer organisations and agricultural enterprises across the value chain.





“The agri sector in India is poised at an inflection point with enormous potential for the emergence and growth of inclusive value chains, owing to the push for self-sufficiency. We are excited about Kamatan’s integration with Samunnati, as we both share a vision to make agri value chains more inclusive, transparent, and efficient. We are confident that our combined efforts will result in a bigger bouquet of services reaching a larger number of FPOs and agri enterprises and together we will create new milestones of growth in serving the needs of the agri community,'' said Pravesh Sharma, a former IAS officer and Co-founder and CEO, Kamatan Farm Tech Pvt. Ltd.