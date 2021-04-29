Athletic apparel brand Lululemon opens tech centre in Bengaluru

Lululemon Athletica, a performance apparel brand, has announced the launch of India Technology Hub, a development centre, in Bengaluru. It is the first such centre for the company outside of North America.





According to the company, the India centre will help expand its technology capabilities and infrastructure to enable and support global growth. Lululemon expects to hire about 250 technologists for the centre by 2022, while it is expected to launch operations by August 2021.





“Acquiring and nurturing best-in-class technologists is essential to our global growth strategy focused on product innovation, omni guest experiences, and market expansion,” said Calvin McDonald, Chief Executive Officer, adding, “The opening of our India Technology Hub will help further our strategic growth plan with technology, enabling both our people and our guest experience as we expand to serve new guests across the globe.”

India Technology Hub will be engaged in areas across the marketing technology stack, data science, machine learning, and full-stack cloud engineering to support merchandise planning, product and location information management, trade, and network planning functions.

“Our leading-edge technology centre gives us access to more global technologists to expand our existing workforce and carry us into the future,” said Vaidyanathan Seshan, Vice President, International Technology and Head of India Technology Hub.

“Bengaluru’s highly skilled talent pool makes it the ideal location for lululemon. We look forward to embracing the culture of innovation prevalent in India and augmenting collaboration across our global Technology organisation,” he said.





According to the company, which is headquartered in Canada, the India Technology Hub is an extension of the global Lululemon Technology team, and will drive and enable new business capabilities and continue our commitment to engineering excellence. The company more than doubled its revenue from its digital channels globally in 2021, which was enabled by the increased investments the company has made in technology.