[Funding alert] Lendingkart's NBFC unit raises $15M in debt

By Aparajita Saxena|6th Apr 2021
Lendingkart expects to use the funds to expand the reach of its financial products, via its digital platform, it said.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Fintech startup Lendingkart's NBFC arm has raised $15 million in debt funding from The Netherlands-based entrepreneurial development bank, FMO, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.


The funds will help ﻿Lendingkart﻿, which provides short-term working capital loans to the SME and MSME sector, expand the reach of its financial products to over 100 sub-industries across India, via its digital platform, the startup said.


Lendingkart's NBFC arm, Lendingkart Finance Ltd, which has helped disburse over one lakh loans to more than 90,000 MSMEs across 29 states, has actively been fuelling the struggling MSME sector which took massive hits because of the COVID-19 crisis last year.

Harshvardhan Lunia, CEO and Co-founder of Lendingkart Technologies

Harshvardhan Lunia, CEO and Co-founder of Lendingkart Technologies.

ALSO READ

Harshvardhan Lunia on profitability and culture at Lendingkart
"The funding demonstrates the continued international support towards India's vibrant MSME sector and its critical role in contributing to India’s vision to become a $5 trillion economy vision," said Harshvardhan Lunia, Co-founder and Managing Director, Lendingkart, in a press statement.

"With this new fundraise, Lendingkart will fast-track its efforts to improve financial inclusion and credit reach to our small businesses and women entrepreneurs," he added.


The parent company, Lendingkart Group, counts marquee names such as Fullerton Financial Holdings (FFH) (a unit of Singapore's Temasek Holdings), Saama Capital, Mayfield India, India Quotient, Bertelsmann India Investments, and Sistema Asia Fund as its investors, and has raised Rs 1,000 crore in equity funding, till date.


"The new transaction is aligned to FMO's ambition to accelerate financial inclusion through innovative technological solutions. As India recovers from the pandemic and uncertainties presented by it, we are pleased we can partner with Lendingkart to better support its customers, with a focus towards women-run businesses and micro-enterprises,” Huib-Jan de Ruijter, Chief Investment Officer at FMO said.


In FY20 alone, the startup disbursed 53,000 loans, up 83 percent over 2019, the company told YourStory in an interview. It also managed to raise Rs 319 crore equity in Series D funding during the pandemic.


The MSME sector is an important contributor to India's growth story. According to the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the sector contributes 6.11 percent to the manufacturing GDP, 24.63 percent to the GDP from service activities, and 33.4 percent to India's manufacturing output.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] CRED joins unicorn club with $2.2B valuation after raising $215M in Series D round

Dhoni becomes shareholder in F&B startup that launches helicopter shot-inspired chocolates

This fabric ecommerce startup offers customised designs in small quantities

Meesho turns unicorn, Swiggy raises mega round

Daily Capsule
Meesho turns unicorn, Swiggy raises mega round
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] CRED joins unicorn club with $2.2B valuation after raising $215M in Series D round

Aditya Birla Group fosters outside-in innovation with the BizLabs program

Flipkart, Mahindra Logistics join hands to accelerate adoption of EVs in last-mile delivery

IIM Calcutta Alumni Association Mumbai launches Clarion Call 4.0 to promote entrepreneurship and innovation; invites startups across the country to compete

Crackdown on frauds, lesser tax evasion & higher scalability: How e-Invoicing can help businesses boost their growth journey

Northern Arc exits from first impact credit fund and delivers 15 pc return to investors