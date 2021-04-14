[Funding alert] B2B ecommerce portal Beldara raises $7.4M from Hindustan Media Ventures

The global B2B marketplace ﻿Beldara﻿ has raised $7.4 million from Hindustan Media Ventures with the first tranche of $4.2 million.

The Mumbai-based startup plans to use the raised funds towards accelerating brand awareness and its new venture in agro B2B products “Farm 2 Globe”.

The B2B ecommerce platform, in collaboration with a few fintech companies, provides credit service facility to its users.

L-R: Vinod Singh and Pradeep Khandekar

In the coming months, Beldara will seek pre-Series A funding. It aims to be India’s tech giant and expand its platform in the national and international market.

Beldara founder Pradeep Khandekar said,

“Beldara is communicating with a couple of HNI Investors for the pre-series A funding round. The utilisation of these funds will be done for the expansion of Beldara internationally.”

He further added, ”the real business starts when you truly reach your target audience and HT funds are really going to let us meet with them. Without any doubt, it's going to boost our user traffic (buyers and sellers).”

An end-to-end business solution B2B platform for manufacturers and wholesalers to buy and sell, Beldara, founded in 2018, has 30 product categories with a global user traffic. The Beldara B2B app is available on the App Store as well as Google Play.

Anirudh Singhal, Strategic Investment Head of HT added,

“Beldara is empowering the small and medium businesses as well as retail traders in India through technology. It enables the retail traders to buy a wide range of quality products at best prices. At the same time the demand aggregation helps the suppliers in improving productivity and therefore operating margins. We share the vision of Pradeep and are excited to partner with him in the company’s growth journey.”

