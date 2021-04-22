[Funding alert] DealShare raises Rs 70 Cr from venture debt firm Alteria Capital

By Sindhu Kashyaap|22nd Apr 2021
Jaipur and Bengaluru-based hyperlocal player DealShare said the funding is expected to be utilised for expansion into several new markets and for marketing purposes.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Hyperlocal ecommerce startup ﻿DealShare﻿ has raised Rs 70 crore from venture debt firm Alteria Capital. The startup is focussed on the mid-income demographic of 500 million new Internet users and has raised total capital of $34 million.


Speaking on the investment, Sourjyendu Medda, Co-founder, DealShare, said:

“We have seen tremendous growth in the last few years as we marched forward in our mission to cater to 500 million new-to-internet users. We are very happy to partner with Alteria Capital as they share a common vision and this capital will help us boost our progress in the right direction.”
Dealshare Founding team

DealShare Founding team

ALSO READ

[Funding alert] DealShare raises $21M Series C investment led by Westbridge Capital

The debt is expected to be utilised for expansion into several new markets as well as marketing purposes. 


In December 2020, DealShare had raised $21 million in Series C funding led by WestBridge Capital. The round also saw participation from Alpha Wave Incubation - a venture fund managed by Falcon Edge Capital, Z3Partners, and existing investors Matrix Partners India and Omidyar Network India. Several independent investors too participated in this round of funding.


The team is now looking at the next phase of its growth, which will include expanding to newer geographies, penetrating deeper into current markets, scaling operations, expanding local sourcing networks, and strengthening its technology platform across business verticals. 

“We believe DealShare is poised well to play a pivotal role in bringing ecommerce to the masses in India to serve their recurring shopping needs. The company also empowers regional brands to participate in the ecommerce revolution and connect directly to the end consumer. We are very excited to partner with the team as they unlock their next phase of growth,” said Ankit Agarwal, Partner, Alteria Capital. 

Alteria Capital is India’s largest Venture Debt provider with a corpus of Rs 2,300 crore across two funds. It recently raised commitments of Rs 1,325 crore from domestic investors for its second venture debt fund.


Alteria has backed companies like Rebel Foods, BharatPe, Lendingkart, Zestmoney, Dunzo, Portea, Toppr, Spinny, Stanza, Vogo, Melorra, Mfine, Generico, Loadshare, and many others. Alteria said it will effectively have over Rs 4,000 crore available for funding startups across venture debt and structured solutions. 

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How this Punjab-boy quit his well-paying job abroad to build a successful startup in India

These childhood friends started MyEasyStore during lockdown to enable SMB owners set up online shop

Ex-Google employees launch neobanking app Fi targeted at millennials

Retail-tech startup Arzooo forays into logistics, invests $2M

Daily Capsule
The rise of Indian short video apps
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

From rise in income to community development, how Sridhar Vembu's Zoho is transforming rural India

[Jobs Roundup] Here's how you can work for Indo-US SaaS unicorn Druva

‘What we need today is smart capital rather than just capital’ — 25 quotes from Investor Summit 2021

The rise of Indian short video apps

Working at Yahoo was like a crash course on internet for me, says Abhishek Goyal, Co-founder, Tracxn

This SaaS startup is reducing costs for fleet operators

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter