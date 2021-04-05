[Funding alert] Influencer marketing platform Do Your Thng raises $150K led by Mumbai Angels

Do Your Thng (DYT), a branded content marketplace, has raised fresh funding of $150,000 led by Mumbai Angels with participation from Faad Network and Angel Bay. This marks the second investment for Angel Bay in DYT.





The funding would help DYT to fuel the next growth phase and help accelerate the expansion of its influencer marketing tech platform.

“With this latest round of funding, we’ll accelerate the tech side of our platform, making it easier for content creators to pursue what they love and marketers to access unique digital content,” said Hemant Dua, Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer, DYT.

“Mumbai Angels has a very successful track record of partnering with startups. More than the fresh round of investment, it is their network and expertise in scaling companies and improving products that makes them a natural partner for us as we continue to be the technological bridge between brands and creators,” added Ankit Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Do Your Thng.

Headquartered in Gurugram, DYT claims that it helps brands get personalised branded content at scale with quick turnaround time, backed by data, and an ROI-based approach. By leveraging the DYT app, content creators get quick access to brand collaborations. At the same time, marketers capitalise on brand advocates – creators who are authentic product users and give genuine brand recommendations to their community.





Trusted by some of the biggest brands, including MasterCard, Nescafe, Lays, Havells, Marks & Spencer, Logitech, Hershey’s, Royal Sundaram, and Klairs, DYT claims to have grown 4X in terms of revenue since the last financial year, despite the repercussions of the pandemic. The company is looking at following the same growth curve in the coming year.

Nandini Mansinghka, Co-Promoter and CEO, Mumbai Angels Network, said,

"Digital marketing is growing rapidly and influencer marketing is slowly taking center stage in the success of many brands. DYT platform is focussing on making the whole process of creating branded content easier through their tech platform connecting creators with brands, thereby increasing the digital footprint of brands."

According to the startup, the new funding round follows a year that saw a marked rise in demand for digital marketing and advertising. The funds will be injected into pushing a few key tech modules of DYT, the startup said. It’ll strengthen the platform, reduce the amount of manual intervention required, and simplify the process of creating branded content, the firm added.