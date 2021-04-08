[Funding alert] Video communication workflows platform Superpro.ai raises $300K led by IvyCap Ventures

Superpro.ai, a Bengaluru-based video communication workflows platform, on Thursday announced that it has raised $300,000 as part of its Seed round led by IvyCap Ventures Angel Fund.

The funding round also saw the participation of Penthalon Ventures, ah! Ventures and Superpro.ai’s existing investor SOSV. Besides, angel investors including Piyush Prahladka (ex-Google, ex-Uber), Gopi Vikranth (Associate Principal at ZS, ex-Mu-sigma) from the US have also participated.

The freshly infused funds will be utilised for accelerating the product development, increasing the platform’s sales and marketing efforts to cater to more customers, and reaching product-market fit, the startup said in a statement.

Image source: unsplash

ALSO READ IvyCap Ventures sells stake in Pharmarack at 104 pc IRR

“Superpro was founded with a vision to power a sustainable and fulfilling future of work. This future of work is going to be remote and video communication is at the core of it. We are delighted to be funded by marquee investors and we are confident that the funds will help us iterate faster with the product and reach product-market fit faster,” said Gaurav Tripathi, Founder, and CEO of Superpro.ai.

Founded in 2019, Superpro.ai has been helping startups deliver their services using video communication workflows across edtech, healthtech, HRtech, and events businesses. Moreover, it has also launched the mobile SDKs of its video communication workflow platform for Android, iOS, and React Native platforms. Startups can either embed the widgets or use the API or SDK to integrate customisable video communication experiences in their websites or apps.

Vikram Gupta, Founder and Managing Partner, IvyCap Ventures Advisors Pvt Ltd, added,

"We are extremely happy and elated to work with Superpro.ai and we believe that our investment in the company will augment their growth and expansion. With the ability to provide sustainable and automated workflows, the passionate team of the company aims to streamline work culture and revolutionise video communication for companies of all sizes."