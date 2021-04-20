Government to provide Rs 4,500 Cr booster to vaccine manufacturers for ramping up capacity

By Press Trust of India|20th Apr 2021
Sources said the finance ministry has relaxed rules to allow advance payment without bank guarantee to help the vaccine makers ramp up production.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Looking to ramp up supplies ahead of the opening of COVID-19 vaccination to all citizens over 18 years of age, the government has approved a payment of about Rs 4,500 crore as advance to vaccine makers like Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech against future supplies, sources said.

SII will supply 200 million doses and Bharat Biotech is to supply another 90 million doses to the government by July at a pre-agreed rate of Rs 150 per dose.

Sources said the finance ministry has relaxed rules to allow advance payment without bank guarantee to help the vaccine makers ramp up production.


SII will get Rs 3,000 crore in advance and Bharat Biotech about Rs 1,500 crore.

Earlier this month, SII CEO, Adar Poonawalla, had said that the company would require around Rs 3,000 crore to ramp up production capacity for making vaccines for COVID-19.
Adar Poonawalla

Image Source:Twitter handle

Meanwhile, the government on Monday allowed citizens over the age of 18 years to receive COVID-19 vaccination from May 1 as it seeks to control the rapid spread of the virus.

Under the third phase of its vaccination strategy, manufacturers will be required to supply 50 percent of their monthly doses to the government and the rest to state governments or the open market.

Vaccination will continue as before in the government of India vaccination centres free of cost for the eligible population -- healthcare and frontline workers and all people above 45 years of age.


The government is also likely to waive 10 percent customs duty levied on imported vaccines in a bid to keep low the cost of overseas vaccines that are being eyed to supplement domestically made shots ahead of opening COVID-19 vaccination to all citizens over 18 years of age, sources said.


Latest data showed that over 2.59 lakh coronavirus infections pushed overall cases in India to more than 1.53 crore, making the country the second-worst affected nation after the US, which has reported more than 3.1 crore infections. India's deaths from COVID-19 rose by a record 1,761 to over 1.8 lakh.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

Edited by Anju Narayanan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] TrulyMadly raises Rs 16 Cr in pre-Series A; valuation jumps 4X in 6 months

Plant-based egg startup Evo Foods signs on new investors Shaun Neff, Ryan Bethencourt's Sustainable Food Ventures in $850K pre-seed round

[Funding alert] Healthtech startup Pristyn Care raises $53 million in Series D round led by Tiger Global Management

[Funding alert] Qapita raises $5M in pre-Series A round led by MassMutual Ventures

Daily Capsule
A micro VC fund with a purpose
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Plant-based egg startup Evo Foods signs on new investors Shaun Neff, Ryan Bethencourt's Sustainable Food Ventures in $850K pre-seed round

[Funding alert] SaaS startup Chargebee becomes unicorn after raising $125M in Series G round

Cyber agency asks Indian FB users to enhance account privacy after global data leak

How IT services startup Codleo is accelerating adoption of cloud-first processes for Indian SMBs

Mobile Premier League acquires GamingMonk to widen e-sports portfolio

From a single-brand kitchen in 2013 to a multi-brand one today, foodtech startup Kouzina’s cloud kitchens are firing on all cylinders