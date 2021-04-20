Gurugram-based healthtech startup Pristyn Care raised $53 million in its Series D round of funding led by US investment fund Tiger Global Management. Existing investors, including Sequoia Capital, Hummingbird Ventures, and Epiq Capital, also participated in the round.

According to the official statement, with this round, Pristyn Care’s valuation has crossed over $550 million.

The startup revealed that the funds will be utilised to advance its offering in medical technology and offer all kinds of minimally invasive procedures while expanding the India footprint.

Dr Vaibhav Kapoor, Harsimarbir Singh, and Dr Garima Sawhney, Co-founders, Pristyn Care [Image Credit Pristyn Care]

Founded in 2018 by Dr Vaibhav Kapoor, Dr Garima Sawhney, and Harsimarbir Singh, Pristyn Care specialises in surgeries with a stack of services under its patient-first approach.

The startup provides end-to-end support services such as diagnostics support, complete health-insurance, claim processing, hospital admission paperwork from the comfort of home, cab pick-up and drop for surgery, medicine delivery at home, and free post-surgery consultation.

Commenting on the fund raise, Dr Vaibhav said that the startup would now invest in new medical technologies to provide world-class treatment to surgery patients.

“Our focus on scaling our surgery offerings and providing a seamless patient experience in India has enabled us to have helped treat more than half a million patients in the past 2.5 years. With this new capital, we plan to expand our surgery offerings in more cities and towns and attract international patients seeking treatment in India, treat new disease lines, and invest in brand building,” Harsimarbir Singh said in a statement.

According to the co-founder, the startup currently runs over 100 clinics, operates in more than 400 hospitals and has over 300 expert surgeons on-board. Currently, it offers surgeries for over 50 diseases such as piles, gynecology, phimosis, varicose veins, DVT, hernia, sinus, gallstones, and cataract among others using advanced medical technology such as Laser, Laparoscopy, Microdebriders.

Present in around 30 cities and towns, the startup has to date raised a total of $28 million in funding.

“By using technology to deliver differentiated experiences and outcomes, Pristyn Care has built the leading consumer-centric surgery provider in India. The market opportunity is huge, and we couldn't be more excited to partner with Harsimarbir and his team,” said Scott Shleifer, Tiger Global Management.