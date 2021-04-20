[Funding alert] Vitra.ai raises undisclosed investment led by Inflexor Ventures

Inflexor Ventures, a deep-tech VC, has invested an undisclosed amount in content translation platform, Vitra.ai, as a part of its DeepTech Fellowship Programme with Venture Capital firm 100X.VC.





Inflexor Ventures invests anything between $150,000 to $1 million.

Jatin Desai, Managing Partner, Inflexor Ventures said, “Vitra.ai’s vision of a future where content and communication are not limited by language barriers is something that resonates deeply with our values. We have strong conviction in their technology capability, as well as Satvik and Akash’s ability to deliver on this future. We also hope that our partnership with 100X.VC will bring out many more such strong players in the DeepTech ecosystem.”

Launched in December 2020, Vitra.ai is an AI-based video translation platform, which helps customers translate videos to 50+ languages with just one click. It can translate content 10X faster and 80 percent cheaper than most existing manual translation solutions.

Image Credits: Unsplash

Vitra.ai has both self-serve and managed service models where customers can translate any content (video, audio, speech-to-text, or text-to-speech) into 50 different languages with multiple voice profiles.





The AI-based platform is context-aware and comes included with auto-suggestion, auto-correction, and semantic correction features.





While Vitra.ai’s primary focus would be on News, social media, and Video Content Creators, they have also engaged with a broad spectrum of clients across industries such as edtech, media, fintech, healthtech, etc. Vitra.ai‘s product roadmap includes the development of voice cloning and emotion transfer technology.

Ninad Karpe, Partner, 100X.VC said, “Our investment in Vitra.ai reflects the level of commitment with which both Inflexor Ventures and 100X.VC are driving the DeepTech Fellowship Program. We believe in the ‘Idea of India’ and that indigenous early-stage startups can tap wide-ranging global opportunities if they are given the right platform. Vitra.ai has a unique offering for the global markets and we are optimistic that their pioneering efforts in the AI space will scale rapidly.”

The DeepTech Fellowship Programme is aimed at 100X.VC’s DeepTech portfolio companies, wherein additional networking and funding access are provided by Inflexor Ventures.





The Inflexor team also conducts specialised workshops, experience-sharing sessions, and one-on-one mentorship sessions. It further opens the door for strategic partnerships between the two VC funds’ portfolio companies and other industry alignments.