Instamojo acquihires vernacular content platform Showman

Instamojo, the full-stack solutions platform for MSMEs, on Thursday announced its first-ever acquihire of Bengaluru-based virtual theatre and vernacular content platform, Showman.

As part of the move, Kshitij Bhatawdekar, Co-founder and CEO of Showman, will join Instamojo as a Product Manager, while Rutveez Roopam Rout, Co-founder and COO of Showman, will be joining as a User Research Manager.

Sharing his thoughts on the company’s new development, Akash Gehani, Co-founder and COO, Instamojo, said,

“The acquihire of Showman is a first for Instamojo and comes at a time when we as a company are evolving to move to the next level. We are happy to have both Kshitij and Rutveez join our team, bringing to Instamojo their expertise and knowledge in the product and consumer space, along with their entrepreneurial spirit."

"This acquihire will help Instamojo strengthen its product and tech prowess as we continue to innovate across multiple categories and achieve our vision of being the most trusted platform for MSMEs to start their business online.”

Akash Gehani, COO and Co-founder, Instamojo

Focused on empowering the Indian MSME sector, the Instamojo platform offers products and solutions, which enable small businesses to achieve digital independence.

Speaking on joining the Instamojo team, Kshitij Bhatawdekar, Co-founder, Showman, said,

“As an entertainment-focused platform, we have deep insights into the users of India. When we spoke to Instamojo, we realised our insights can drive real impact for the MSME space of India. Both Rutveez and I are excited and looking forward to beginning this new phase of our journey with Instamojo."

"We are also thankful to the Passion Connect team, which connected us with team Instamojo and helped lead the entire acquisition process in a seamless manner.”

Led by Sanam Rawal, Passion Connect implements innovative hiring techniques to find the perfect employee-employer fit for their 110+ portfolio startups. The acquihiring vertical, led by Swati Gupta, is one such technique.

Over the last five years, Passion Connect claims to have helped 600+ professionals join the Blume Ventures ecosystem, and has facilitated several acquihires across the industry.

