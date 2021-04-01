[Investor Summit 2021] What SaaS startup founders need to know about vanity and value metrics

By Palak Agarwal|1st Apr 2021
Prasanna Krishnamoorthy, the Managing Partner of Upekkha Catalyst, breaks down vanity and value metrics for founders of SaaS startups to scale their businesses.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Austrian consultant Peter Drucker said “what gets measured gets done”, and for startup founders on a mission to build successful SaaS companies, getting insights on metrics is key to victory. 


At YourStory’s Investor Summit 2021, Prasanna Krishnamoorthy, Managing Partner, Upekkha Catalyst, talks about Vanity Metrics vs Value Metrics for Growth for SaaS startups. 

“Startup founders give away the optionality, choice, and freedom for growth at all costs and this does not turn out well for them. They get stuck onto a particular trajectory too early. To have the choice of exiting, or remaining a founder forever, or hyper scaling. But the founder must first reach an initial scale,” he said. 
Investor Summit

ALSO READ

[Investor Summit 2021] Key takeaways from India’s first-of-its-kind summit

Measuring metrics is crucial for B2B SaaS startups because, without incremental metrics, the business would be badly hit.


“Many founders run the startup based on their gut. Sometimes, what they strategise may reap results in the long-term but when they fail to achieve the aim in a short period, they give up. On the other hand, relying on the wrong metric also makes the business fall,” Prasanna added. 

Vanity vs Value Metric

For SaaS businesses, growth means more revenue and not necessarily more customers. 

“Customers are a vanity metric. For example, you may have a lot of free customers and you feel they will be your users in future and they don’t turn out to be. Focusing on customers who are getting you MRR is a value metric,” Prasanna explained. 

For any company to grow, the MRR has to double by six percent every month. The founders need to monitor it by marketing sales, product (consumption and NPS), customer success. 


“If all of this works well without any bottlenecks, the business can achieve a good MRR,” he said.

ALSO READ

[Investor Summit 2021] Capture value before thinking about an exit, says Pankaj Makkar, MD, BII

Focusing on the right metric, depending upon the nature of the business, is crucial for growth. Identifying the value metric and working upon is the right solution to gain more customers and strengthen the business with high NPS and referrals. 

“The correct evaluation of logo churn (customer churn) and dollar churn helps in getting the right churn metric of the business. An increasing monthly churn helps in sustaining the business,” Prasanna explained. 

To complete the value flywheel, founders need to attract customers basis the market they are operating in, the pricing choice, and problem-solving choice; engage them, convince customers to buy the product, help them retain, expand, and refer.

Investor summit

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Close to 3 million people in India acquired digital skills during COVID-19: Microsoft

This fabric ecommerce startup offers customised designs in small quantities

Wakefit eyes Rs 450 cr revenue in FY21, ramps up headcount to 2400 people

One year of lockdown: What the COVID-19 pandemic taught the Indian investor ecosystem

Daily Capsule
Flipkart’s innovation journey, from within and outside
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Startup Bharat] With generic drugs, Ahmedabad-based Medkart aims to lower your medical bills

[Investor Summit 2021] Decoding what investors want

Delhi-based Ruptok Fintech acquires GoldUno in an all-stock deal

UPI transactions cross Rs 5 lakh crore in March, up 145pc from last year

IT services giant Wipro to acquire Ampion for $117M

‘Customers validate your model, and investors validate your vision’ – 35 quotes of the week from Indian startup journeys