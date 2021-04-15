[Jobs Roundup] Here's how you can work for India's newest social media unicorn ShareChat

Indian language social media platform ShareChat and its parent company, Mohalla Tech, which also houses short video app Moj, recently raised $502 million in its latest round of funding and joined the list of India's recent unicorns.





The round was led by Lightspeed Ventures and Tiger Global, along with participation from Snap Inc, Twitter, and India Quotient, among others. With this round, the Indic language social media startup is valued at $2.1 billion.





Ankush Sachdeva, CEO and Co-founder, ShareChat, said: “We are at an exciting inflection point in our journey, where we are going after a massive opportunity with the right team in place and the backing of long-term investors who have a deep conviction in our mission. With ShareChat and Moj, we are well-positioned to build the largest AI-powered content ecosystem in India.”





ShareChat will use the fresh funds to grow its user base and build a world-class organisation. It is also looking to strengthen its creator community, AI-powered recommendation engine, and platform health.

Current product, ShareChat

If you are looking to be part of ShareChat's growth story, these job openings may be for you:

UX Designer

Experience required: 3+ years





The UX designer at ShareChat is expected to partner with product managers, engineers, and user researchers to oversee the development of a product from problem definition, concept to launch as well as support and lead a cross-functional product team.





Other responsibilities include contributing to high-level strategic decisions with the rest of the product and executive teams.





For more information, click here.

UX Writer

Experience required: 2-6 years





This role involves user writing and editing skills to write user interface text that facilitates user navigation, as well as on-boarding, promos, error messages, instructional materials, and other components of the end-to-end user experience.





The UX writer will also drive vision for product language and content across a product or subject-matter domain, and ensure cohesive product narratives.





For more information, click here.

Manager - Operations (Gujarati/Marathi)

Experience required: 2+ years





In this role, the candidate will be responsible for overall performance of the language (Gujarati or Marathi), analysing data to identify problems/trends and finding scalable solutions and opportunities, and solving for content supply on the platform via multiple sources.





The role also involves managing notification operations to acquire users daily, creating and maintaining a user feedback loop for continuous improvement, and more.





For more information, click here.

Software Development Engineer

Experience: upto 3 years





The software development engineer at ShareChat will develop, test, debug, and maintain software applications, develop software modules as per the specifications and on time, and define metrics and implement code for diagnostics and performance monitoring.





He/she will also work through the analysis, design, implementation, integration, testing and deployment phases of project delivery.





For more information, click here.

Manager - Campaign/Performance Marketing

Experience required: 5+ years





The manager for campaign management and performance marketing is expected to create a comprehensive campaign strategy on delivery and optimisation, as well as own and drive all campaign creation initiatives, both internal and external.





Other responsibilities include developing and maintaining overall campaign strategy and standards for client's products and services, and more.





For more information, click here.