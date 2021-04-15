Jodhpur-based Marwari Catalysts Ventures launches edtech accelerator; selects 6 startups

Marwari Catalysts Ventures, a Jodhpur-based startup accelerator has launched an edtech accelerator programme called ‘Thrive’, starting with a cohort of six select startups- Tyutee, Valuationary, Refier, Hobit, Techienest and Yearbook Canvas.





Thrive is a 12-week programme that will help edtech startups to strengthen their innovation, become market-ready and scale their businesses to solve global challenges. Marwari Catalysts will strive to expose these startups to customers both in India and overseas to take advantage of relevant opportunities, it said in a statement.





It added that apart from mentoring, Marwari Catalysts will also offer participants an access to educational institutes, product lifecycle management support, organisation development inputs, and branding strategy.





In a statement, Marwari Catalysts said that these six finalists have been shortlisted from over 300 applications received from all over India, and following a rigorous screening process. It added that these six startups are working on innovative technologies and game-changing ideas in the education industry.





While Bengaluru-based Tyutee caters to the post K-12 segment, and makes students job-ready with higher specialised learning, Delhi-based Hobit is a marketplace for hobby learning sessions via trainer led marketplace model. Surat-based Valuationary is focused on learning practicalities of financial world, and Hyderabad-based Refier, a startup by IIT Roorkee & and DCE Alumni, is an e-training and placement marketplace.





Among the other two edtech startups, Jaipur-based Techienest is a complete technical education platform providing real-time product experience, and Jodhpur-based Yearbook Canvas is a self-publishing memory and data-company which offers yearbooks and memoirs in both digital and physical format for schools, colleges, universities and companies.

ALSO READ Why Hero Group’s Akshay Munjal decided to venture into the edtech segment with Vired





Founded in 2019 by Sushil Sharma, Marwari Catalysts is a team of startup mentors and investors who aim to inspire, encourage, and mentor new entrepreneurs from India, specially 'Bharat', to nurture innovation and economic development in the untapped market of Tier II and Tier III cities of India. With these additional six startups, Marwari Catalysts Ventures now has over 30 startups in their portfolio.

Sushil Sharma, Founder and CEO at Marwari Catalysts Ventures said,

"There is no better time to bet on Indian entrepreneurs than today. We are witnessing a surge in edtech startups who are focused on solving Indian and global problems born out of various parts of India. While some people believe that the edtech industry is more of a consolidated one, I’ll rather say it’s just the beginning of a new era for this industry."

Sushil said that Marwari Catalysts's stakeholders and team comprises people with a collective fundraise of $75 million, exits of $500 million, and a rich cumulative professional experience. Existing Investors at Marwari Catalysts are from the US, UK, Muscat, Abu-Dhabi, UAE, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan & across India, he added.