A micro VC fund with a purpose

By Team YS|20th Apr 2021
Founded in July 2020 by Yash Jain, Sparrow Capital aims to partner with entrepreneurs at the ideation stage and help them grow by infusing capital and knowledge.
According to a survey, micro VC firms in India invested $341 million in 566 startups across 730 deals between 2018 and 2020. With the number of micro VC funds almost tripling between 2014 and 2020, their importance can't be stated enough.


One such micro VC fund is Bengaluru-based Sparrow Capital.


Founded in July 2020 by Yash Jain, Sparrow Capital aims to partner with entrepreneurs at the ideation stage and help them grow by infusing capital and knowledge. The firm invests up to $100,000 per company and has made nine investments so far, including GoKwik, Bimaplan, Qoohoo, and Mailmodo.

Yash Jain

The VC fund focuses on segments like SaaS, fintech, and B2B. It typically invests in Pre-Seed to Pre-Series A stage with participation in deals sizes that range from $300,000 to $2 million.


"We may not write the largest cheques, but we will work very closely with you and also give you impactful advice," says Yash.


The Interview

Sparrow Capital Yash Jain

Sparrow Capital founder & Managing Partner Yash Jain

“Entrepreneurs respect those who have insights and it is our constant fight to prove that we can add value.”

Yash Jain, Founder, Sparrow Capital


