Mobile Premier League acquires GamingMonk to widen e-sports portfolio

By Press Trust of India|20th Apr 2021
This acquisition will allow MPL to accelerate bringing to market key national, regional and global tournament IPs and develop a full suite of e-sports and broadcasting capabilities.
Mobile gaming platform Mobile Premier League (MPL) on Tuesday said it has acquired city-based e-sports gaming platform, GamingMonk.


Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.


GamingMonk hosts e-sports tournaments across multiple platforms including PC, console, and mobile phones. It also serves as a launchpad for publishers and gamers community, creating an integrated ecosystem across e-sports, live streaming, and content discovery.

GamingMonk has a registered user base of over 1.3 million users.

As part of the transaction, MPL has absorbed the complete GamingMonk team, a statement said.


This acquisition will allow MPL to accelerate bringing to market key national, regional and global tournament IPs and allow MPL to develop a full suite of e-sports and broadcasting capabilities, it added.

"With the increased consumption of e-sports in the last couple of years and it becoming as competitive as any other sport, it gives us immense pleasure to present our users with the best of games to play, and enjoy their passion for gaming," MPL co-founder and CEO Sai Srinivas said.
Mobile Premier League

Image: MPL

[Jobs roundup] Passionate about fantasy gaming? Check these openings at Mobile Premier League

He added that GamingMonk will augment MPL's efforts in reaching the target audience and engaging with users effectively.


MPL, which had raised $95 million (about Rs 692.7 crore) in funding in February from Composite Capital and Moore Strategic Ventures taking its valuation to $945 million, has also launched 'Esports Arena'.

Under 'Esports Arena', the platform will host fortnightly e-sports tournaments in marquee games such as Chess, WCC, Pool, etc. MPL will also stream the games on its social media platforms to millions of viewers.

With Esports Arena, MPL aims to take e-sports to the masses across India, with gaming titles that are smartphone-friendly and can be played on a range of smartphones.


In four such tournaments conducted for games such as Pool, Chess, and WCC, the number of live stream views has crossed five million, with over 70,000 participants registering for the tournaments. Chess grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi, along with famous gamers and streamers such as Jonathan Gaming, Gaming Guru, Soul Regaltos, and others were a part of these tournaments.


MPL has over 70 million users in India, and 3.5 million in Indonesia.

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

